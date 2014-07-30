Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

FILM

How Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Betrayed Twilight Fans

Their Love Was a Publicity Stunt Gone Awry

By , July 30th, 2014

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were the biggest off-screen Hollywood love story of their generation. Except it was all a myth.

Robert Pattinson finally opened up about his relationship with “Twilight” co-star Kristen Stewart and his answer was nothing short of astonishing. “Shit happens, you know?” he said, reportedly with a laugh, in a new interview with the UK edition of Esquire magazine.

That’s it? Shit happens?

Pattinson and Stewart were one of the most publicized Hollywood romances since the Golden Era when stars like Spencer Tracey and Katherine Hepburn burned up the tabloids. Except, with one big difference.

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Lies and the Liars Who Tell Them

Tracy and Hepburn were real; Pattinson and Stwart weren’t. At least not in the way Summit Entertainment’s publicity machine led on “Twilight” fans.

“Twilight” was about eternal love between outcast vampire Edward Cullen and everyday school girl Bella Swan.

But what made this love story different was the way Summit manipulated fans to believe that Pattinson and Stewart shared the same kind of off-screen love.

The manipulation enhanced the credibility of a totally unrealistic script by suggesting that Rob and Kristen were the real life embodiment of eternal love portrayed in the movies.


Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart; Amazing They Lasted This Long

The off-screen romance made real believers out of fans, especially tween girls and their moms. They wholeheartedly embraced the “Twilight” saga’s premise, and it had the intended effect.

It made them into diehard fans who turned five mediocre, widely panned films, into a multi-billion dollar franchise.

In the beginning, no one–not the producers, Summit Entertainment, author Stephenie Meyer or Pattinson and Stewart themselves– probably realized just what they were unleashing.

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart: More Crazy Tabloid Reports

The “Twilight” phenomenon grew into an international movement made up of millions of “Twihards.” They deeply believed in the movies and its two featured stars.

Death threats over social media awaited anyone who said anything negative about them, or the movies. For a time, Summit continued to fan the flames. They created TeamEdward and TeamJacob. Stewart had her own die-hard following.

After a while, the rivalries became so vehement, Summit tried to step in and discourage fans from taking sides.

But nothing was more powerful than the faith fans had in Pattinson and Stewart. And it sold millions and millions of tickets.

Sure, early on skeptics, naysayers, cynics and doubters raised questions about them. But they were drowned out by the publicity machine, which kept the myth alive through a steady drumbeat of tabloid headlines.

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Living Separate Lives?

The trashy tabloid Web sites, you know who they are, still continue the crass manipulation of fans with tantalizing, but ultimately baseless stories about them, crafted out of whole-cloth solely to draw in viewers.

The myth of Rob and Kristen grew so strong, there must have come a time when Summit and the actors themselves realized things were in danger of getting seriously out of control.

Pattinson and Stewart were hounded relentlessly by an army of paparazzi. Their private lives were burned away by the kleig lights. There was nowhere in the world they could go where they wouldn’t be recognized… and hounded.

Were Rob and Kristen part of one of the greatest frauds of the 21st Century? Well, yes and no.

Tabloids Froth at Mouth Over Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart

They were undoubtedly friends, colleagues and maybe even soul-mates because of their shared experience during the “Twilight” frenzy. For a time, they may have even been casual lovers.

But did they share a love that embodied the “Twilight” myth. The answer we now know is … no.

Or as Rob said about their relationship: “It’s just young people… it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a shit?”

Would you believe millions of fans?

Of course, that’s easy for him to say now. The movies have come and gone. They actors have moved on, and the fans have grown up… hopefully.

But imagine if Rob had said that after “Twilight: New Moon,” or “Eclipse?” The myth would have been shattered; the disillusionment so strong the movie franchise would have gone up in smoke.

So they bought into the fraud by keeping their mouths shut. Never once during the saga’s five-year run did they comment on their relationship. They let the tabloids fill in the blanks and never even bothered reading, or commenting, on them.

As it turned out, the mystery only fueled the flames of their mystique and the movie’s hold on “Twilight” fans.

Rob and Kristen probably did what they were told, or contracted to do. They let it play out through at least four of the five films. Afterward, it seemed Stewart could hardly wait to break script.

Once the movies ended, she probably rightly assumed her obligations to Summit, “Twilight” fans and Rob were over.

She started filming “Snow White and the Huntsman,” in England in Sept. 2011, two months before “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” hit theaters and a few months after “Twilight” production on “Part 2” had ended in April 2011.

But she was clearly chomping at the bit to move on.

She began an affair with “Snow White” Director Rupert Sanders, a married man with two children nearly twice her age, while shooting scenes in Britain, before the final film even hit theaters.

They continued the affair after they returned to Los Angeles, until they were exposed by a paparazzo in July 2012. It wasn’t supposed to end that way. Rob and Kristen were just supposed to fade away after the “Twilight” furor died down.

She was probably obligated to keep up appearances through “Part 2’s” run in theaters, starting in Nov. 2012. Her humbling public apology may have been an effort to save the myth.

But the affair, as scandalous as it was, served a purpose that apparently both Rob and Kristen could live with. It put an end to their storybook love affair.

If Rob were truly in love with Kristen and sticking to the tabloid storyline, don’t you think he would have had something more to say?

Perhaps some remorse, a wistful remark, or some soulful reminiscence of the love he had… and lost.

Instead, Pattinson likens the experience to a Phillip Seymour Hoffman movie, “Doubt.”

“[Philip Seymour Hoffman is] talking about how to take back gossip,” he explains. “They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you’ve got to go and collect all the feathers.”

He’s got that right. Once the feathers about his supposed eternal love for Kristen were released, there was no getting them back.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow TheImproper on Twitter for the latest movie news.





About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

July 30th, 2014 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Category: FILM


  • Alicia Norman

    Much ado about nothing on all sides–from fans to detractors, who were just as odious and ill spirited as tweenie twihards. It was a movie. A not very good one IMHO opinion. The world will not stop if their romance was real fake or otherwise. The populace has moved on.

  • CATHRYN DELGADO

    WHEN THIS STORY GOT TO KRISTEN AND RUPERT SANDERS, STORY. THIS STORY MIGHT BE TRUE. BUT THE AFFAIR DID NOT HAPPEN . OVER 7 SITES SHOWED THE VIDEO OF THE LOCATION OF THE AFFAIR. SHOWN IN THE MAGAZINE. WAS NOT A PARK AS THE REPORTER SAID. BUT A HILLSIDE STREET. AND WAS NOT REAL PEOPLE. BUT WAS ONLY PICTURES. THE TALL WOMAN WITH KRISTEN`S FACE. WAS NOT KRISTEN. KRISTEN IS ONLY 5,5. RUPERT, IS, 6,4. THE FENCE WAS NOT A FENCE. IT 3ft GUARD-RAIL. ASK ANY SEARCH, IS KRISTEN STEWART CHEATING PHOTOS, FKAE? ROBERT SAID, CHILLED OUT, SHIT HAPPENS YOU KNOW AND WHO GIVE A SHIT. DEFINITELY NOT US. WE`VE SO OVER IT’ ROBERT DID ADMIT, WHILE HE DID NOT GIVE A FRYING FUDGE ABOUT IT. BUT THE TALKING ABOUT IT. EFFECTS OTHER PEOPLE. SO WITHOUT THE AFFAIR. KRISTEN SAID SHE WILL DIE BEFORE SHE TALK`S ABOUT HER PRIVATE WITH YOU. BECAUSE IT IS HER.

  • Ana

    “Summit promoted the team Edward/team Jacob thing and Rob was the only one to criticize it.” he made ​​up for it very much. he is always very disrespectfully about Team Jacob and E-B aka Robsten fans liked it, of -this Taylor and Team Jacob got a lot of hate, and now he criticizes them? maybe he has paid little for it? disgusting hypocrisy.

  • sienna sienna

    I do not believe in this PR theory.They were a couple . She cheated and they brokeup.Moreover Rob was completely heart broken during the Cosmopolis promo.

    This is my opinion……
    After she cheated Rob wanted nothing to do with her but there was no way the Summit marketing bosses wanted to break up the eternal love story. So they probably asked Rob to play along and he probably objected to it but had a contract with Summit so was forced to play along.Hence the reconciliation and then to prove that reconciliation was real and then the break up.

    Kristen had the affair and jeopardised the entire franchise and yet Summit is distributing her next movie.
    This tells me Kristen went along with the Summit game of reconciling (obviously she had nothing to lose only to gain).But Rob didnt want to do it but was forced to do it But the reconciliation made Rob look wierd and made Kristen look like a sex Goddess who even got her man back after she cheated.

  • sonjaluvsRob

    YW, beanie..and thank you for stating the truth in this mess of made-up BS. Appreciate you so much. xx

  • kredacter

    hahaha!! GossipCop is a joke!! They don’t have a clue about their relationship anymore than TheImproper.

    The point of the article is not Rob and Kristen’s relationship, but that Summit used their relationship (whatever it was) to promote the movie’s central theme of “eternal love.”

    They let fans believe, and tabloids to drive home the view in countless undisputed stories, that Rob and Kristen were the real-life embodiment of Edward and Bella. When, we know now they weren’t.

    Rob and Kristen would have had to be totally obtuse not to see what Summit was doing. But they said nothing and allowed fans to be led on.

    There’s nothing “made up” about the story. In Gossip Cop’s “zeal” to attack other Web sites, that have written about them. You can read about what Google thinks of Gossip Cop here;

    http://www.theimproper.com/105100/gossipcop-gossip-news-sites-hammered-google-update/

    So a little payback must have been in order.

    But if you believe the myth… you believe it and nothing can be said that will convince you otherwise.

  • guest

    Its kind sad if they did it for money, but that seems to the case with a lot of actors. That place is so phoney. He needs to be quiet because it is affecting his career. He needs a publicist. His management team sucks. How is it we knew and so did he that his movie would bomb. I use to like him but lately Ugh. Spitting on woman to get off,killed my attraction. He might wanna try cable tv because it could give him a bigger fan base. It has worked for Bryan C, James G,John Hamm,et al.He knows his needs a box office hit or a broadway hit or just a hit.

    • sienna sienna

      Dont be so naive! I really feel for Rob whose whole public image was at stake for no fault of his. I am so happy he has more or less made out of the mess and he is doing great careerwise

  • sonjaluvsRob

    The Today show tried to approach the subject and Kristen said just let everyone believe whatever movie they had playing in their heads {they will anyway}.

  • blackbeanie

    I usually refrain from commenting about Rob’s personal life but I can’t ignore the tone of this article. TheImproper was one of the sites that reported every single step Rob and/or Kristen made. They fueled the Robsten frenzy for years, reporting about their relationship and every snippet of news they could find. Now, the staff feel offended because they found out that it was all a PR stunt?
    Yes, Summit promoted the team Edward/team Jacob thing and Rob was the only one to criticize it.
    Yes, Summit benefitted from the off-screen relationship and I assume it had an influence on the box office numbers.
    Yes, the fan investment into the relationship between Rob and Kristen was unseen before and this level of hype for a love story was unique. It was a huge phenomenom after all
    Yes, Rob and Kristen were haunted by paps continually, especially Rob as it was him millions of women had fallen in love with, not only because he was Edward but because he was a breeze of fresh air in Kenboy Hollywood.
    Yes, privacy was totally taken away of them by tabloids and sites like you, TheImproper, who served the news to hungry fans in order to get a lot of hits.
    Now my question! Why should they not have had a real relationship off screen? Twilight became an instant hit because of the chemistry between the 2 lead actors who had to play a love story, not in 1 movie but in 5 movies during more than 4 years. It was almost written in the stars that they would become a couple. I don’t understand why people have doubts about that. And like all couples they probably had their ups and downs with the exception that in their case the eyes of millions of people were focused on them. I think it’s safe to say that no other celeb couple, has been haunted that much, due also to the social networks like facebook and twitter.
    Then, the “scandal” happened and nobody will and should know the why’s and what’s.
    Rob refused to talk about in consequence of his request to keep his personal life to himself. Everyone with a little brain could see at the promo for Cosmopolis in New-York that he was shattered and had needed a little make over for the event. Kristen wasn’t asked, him was asked but he stayed classy.
    After 2 years, after a totally unexpected question about his “status” on Le Grand Journal in Cannes, Rob felt trapped and admitted being single. During the barbecue with the reporter of Esquire, again after being asked, he said that shit happens when people are young, meaning that they go through life experiences, good and bad. After all he was invited for dinner, how could he be rude and refuse to answer? Not his style, he’s too polite and gentle.
    Does the staff of TheImproper really think that he was gonna pour his heart out for the whole world to read? How dumb would that have been? Only his inner circle know about his true feelings and they won’t tell anyone, rightfully so. Having been humiliated for the whole world isn’t something you digest easily. Pr stunt? *shakes head in disbelief*
    If they reconciled in order to bring the Twilight Saga to a good end or not, only they know. But even then I don’t believe in a pr stunt as Rob has never played the Hollywood game, not even Summit’s. He was their biggest threat because he had no mouth filter and no publicist to tell him what to say or not, but it turned out that his loyalty and professionalism have saved the Saga. Wether it was also out of love for Kristen or not, that was only their business.
    Now that the Twilight/ Robsten story has been milked til the last drop, TheImproper ends it this way, by feeling betrayed? Yes, you, not the Twilightfans. Not nice of you, not nice at all.
    You owe Rob an apologize and Kristen too as she was as significant in this article as him.
    No, I’m not angry, I’m just disgusted by the level of “journalism” these days.
    English isn’t my native language, sorry for mistakes.

  • kredacter

    Seems to me everyone is missing the central premise of the article: Nobody knows what kind of relationship Rob and Kristen had. But what this article says is that Summit used the their off-screen “romance” as part of their marketing to promote Twilight’s idealized version of “true love,” which was the premise of the whole movie and the biggest appeal to fans. As it turns out, their love was far from ideal. Rob and Kristen were guilty through their silence of aiding and abetting Summit’s marketing ploy. When Kristen was caught with Rupert Sanders, she did her best to make amends and stay true to the marketing plan. The outrage at her was mostly expressed by fans who were crushed with disappointment after the living embodiment of Twilight “true love” shattered. The upshot is fans were cruelly manipulated by the movie publicity and Rob and Kristen went along with it. Sad, but that seems to be the truth.

    • blackbeanie

      1. TheImproper always believed in the off-screen romance and says now that nobody knows what kind of relationship they had. Since when the change of opinion?
      2. I don’t believe people of Summit were saints regarding the money business. They’ve put Rob’s, Kristen’s and Taylor’s pics on about everything they could to sell the merchandise. Rob has crticized it in interviews. But how can they actively have used the real life relationship in their marketing? Rob and Kristen have never publicly showed up as a couple unless many other off-screen couples, they have never confirmed their relationship nor denied. It was their good right, they are actors, no reality stars. People need to know the difference, actors have right on privacy. Maybe just because they were afraid that their relationship would be used for promotional goals that they refused to talk. Maybe they just wanted to keep that aspect of their lives for themselves. Maybe because they had already suffered enough from all kind of made up gossip that they didn’t feel the need to put fuel on the fire. Many fans complained that they never spoke about their relationship. Greedy as they were, they wanted everything from Rob and Kristen, the 100%, not the part they got from the media, no: everything. Without any doubt it was a present for Summit that the 2 got in a relationship but it was also a nightmare in case they would break up before the films were done: gone the chemistry and the passion from the fans. Wycke Godfrey has admitted once that they feared a break up. So Summitt has benefitted from the relaysh passively but not actively as you insinuate. I’d like to see evidence of them exploiting the romance because if so Rob and Kristen would’ve agreed and I don’t believe that for one second.
      3. Is there something as an ideal love? How immature to suppose their’s would be ideal.
      4. The Twilight fans are really considered to be dumb and foolish. Okay, a part of them confused Edward/Bella with Rob/Kristen but most knew very well the difference. They were rooting for Rob and Kristen to make it because they liked them a lot. After the scandal many fans were mostly angry because of the humiliation Rob had to go through, the private person he was and still is. I’m sure that Kristen felt very badly about it too hec her apologize.
      5. The fans, young and older, weren’t cruelly manipulated, they have done it to themselves, by loving 2 people too much. But I don’t think there is regret, it was a nice ride for most of them, sharing this love for a story and its lead actors worldwide on many sites, the crazy extremes not counted.The movie industry has done good business on the back of the fans but Rob and Kristen only did their job as an actor and despite all the hate and criticism, looking at the BO numbers, they did a damn good job.
      6. The staff of TheImproper is entitled to have their opinion but accusing Rob and Kristen of having had an active part in the exploitation and manipulation of fans by simulating an off screen romance without any evidence, just by assumption is risky and disrespectful towards them. Again: an apologize isn’t but correct.

  • DMaire

    *RME* at this rubbish. They were in a relationship, not a PR one, she cheated, It ended. Deal.
    No wonder he never wanted to talk about it, look what happens when he does. A bunch of BS starts spewing like this.

  • Gina

    Rob is a classy guy and he was sold down the river by crafty Kristen.He was absolutely heart broken during the cosmopolis premier.Its nice that he is over all that hurt now.
    And even if Rob and Kristen were not a couple,Kristen sucks because she is still party to wrecking a home

  • Me

    What an offensive article.

  • Meme

    This article is a complete load of rubbish. I’m a Rob fan, but to suggest their relationship was PR and the scandal a set up, is ludicrous. It’s been TWO YEARS. He isn’t saying who gives a sh*t if someone has an affair! he’s saying, it’s done, it’s over with! move on, I have! Reading comprehension is obviously not your thing.

  • Gina

    This story has a lot of holes but as per my reading Pattinson and Stewart were a copule when she started her affair with Rupert and Robert dumped her in July 2012 , and what went on afterwards was for BD promotion.
    Kristen Stewart is a selfish HW starlet who used Robert Pattinson for fame. Because she became famous only after the robsten was born. Twilight and New moon were all about Rob.

    Rob was contractually obligated to keep the robsten myth alive so he played along and then broke off as soon as possible. She kept wearing his clothes and caps and kept robsten alive because robsten made her affair look small or only a kiss
    So Rob had to go in the media to ensure the breakup because she was not helping by keeping the myth alive by wearing his clothes.
    Reportedly her PR team is on gossip cop acting like insiders who keep feeding robsten fans that robsten is well and alive.
    Rob should just start going out with a girl and stop mentioning her in his interviews and concentrate on promoting his movies

  • Tasha

    As odd as this may sound, I think this is a very good thing! Twilight is over and while some romanticized this couple, it also brought a lot of hurt and pain to both them and fans. It became unhealthy. No matter what happened, the fans did enjoy the time in twilight world and now it should end. We can choose to like them as individuals separate from each other lives and learn if we really were fans of each or fans of the fantasy. The ability to let it go will be how you find your answer. This revelation if true or false changes nothing for me as I am still a fan of the actor because of his work and not who he loves

    • Rui Han martin

      Very we’ll said

  • Informed Guest

    Well, based on his flippant comments it the new Esquire interview, it certainly would seem like he could really not give a shit about what went down, and it is also apparent that he probably wasn’t in love with her if he is so nonchalant about the whole thing. Now I see why she was so easily swayed by the older, more experienced director – she wasn’t getting what she needed from Pattinson, so she was open to Sanders’ advances. If they were in a relationship of convenience then I don’t blame her one bit for responding to his attentions. She was probably lonely and isolated, and as Pattinson said – “shit happen.” Sounds like Rob is incapable of cooking, cleaning, doing laundry and any other basic household chore – so she probably had to do it all considering they lived together.

    However, this does NOT explain in the least what she went through in the press after the scandal – and what HE LET HER GO THROUGH – he didn’t say a word and only benefited from the publicity and public sympathy! She was crucified in the media and he never once said one word in her support or defense! And, she never said one negative word about Rob – or what their relationship might really have been like – which could have maybe garnered her some sympathy. Poor girl was stuck with him for 4 years! What an ass! I used to like him, but to see how he really is, how little he obviously cared, and how self-centered he lives his life – now I don’t blame her one bit!

    I need to point out that there are lots of holes in your story – not to mention your grammar – and your dates are off too. Perhaps maybe the persona that actually wrote this knows that they made a lot of it up and really went on a tangent about how they interpreted the Esquire comments.

    One day I hope to hear what really went down from Stewart’s own mouth. She has stated that she stands by her mistakes and has no regrets – so I guess that might be a hard pill for Rob to swallow. She also stated that you can’t help who you fall in love with – so did she mean Pattinson or Sanders?

    It seems like part of your story might be on track though. While I don’t believe there was a huge studio conspiracy or contract clause that forced them together – I do agree that perhaps the depth of their feelings and the closeness of their relationship was probably not as serious as the public was led to believe. This is why they never talked about their personal lives with the press. This is why they never commented publicly about each other (for the most part). And this is why it was so easy for Rob to walk away – he wasn’t really invested in the first place. He seems a bit incapable of emotional depth outside of his acting roles. It’s all no big deal, right?

    A woman in love who is happy with her partner and getting what she needs – emotionally and physically from that relationship – does not stray. It is quite obvious now that she wasn’t getting what she needed from Pattinson. After reading the latest interview I can totally understand why.

    • Kira

      They did not live together. And she got in touch with a married man anyway. It is terrible. Not Rob was seen in the scandalous connection. But Rob could not come out and say that he had nothing to do with it. He was crucified in the media. He had to endure all this because of her.

    • yomisma

      You forget her melodramatic apology. A person, woman or man who is not happy in their relationship ends before having a parallel relationship with a married man.

      You say she did not say a negative word about him. Does he said a bad word about her?

      Rob is not to blame for her mistakes

    • Dixie Jewel

      What he let her go through? What about what she put him through? He was the one who was betrayed NOT her! She is the one who cheated and who disappeared and let him take the heat during a time when the news should have been about his career not her fucking married man! HE has never said a bad word about her through this whole ordeal.

    • Dela

      Wow !! Finally someone has written the truth. I fully agree with your statement Informed Guest. Now that the dust has settled ,we can see that this was no love affair. He used her for convenient reasons only. Free love , lodging , latching onto her to further his career. Sanders preyed on a very vulnerable immature girl. I do think she loved Rob but he was not able to love her back to satisfy her. He just used her for all he could get. To never defend her, to never step forward and tell the press to stop their attack on her, to let her be torn apart like that and just sit back and watch just proves he was cruel and did not love her at all. No one strays if they have a satisfying relationship. I can’t wait till his day comes and it will. He sure deserves some vile hate thrown his was. What a shame how this has all ended.

    • rsd

      Whether or not they were in a relationship, the world believed they were. He was humiliated beyond words, while having to promote a movie, attend interviews and all the mockery, answer/dodge questions while she went on hiding. Her apology was to save her own face, not his, which is why he stated on Jon Stewart’s “I don’t have a PR firm”, because she did and her so called “apology” was nothing but a PR move. And you are right: Kristen did say she had no regrets and stood by her mistakes. Not a statement of someone that had any remorse for putting Rob through all the shame. As for Rupert’s family, it was his responsibility not Kristen’s.



