Selena Gomez Starting to Chain Smoke Cigarettes, Alarming Friends

has picked up more than one nasty habit since she began dating. She’s become a habitual cigarette smoker, alarming some of her friends, who fear she’s becoming a chain-smoker like

Selena, who turned 22 last month with a wild party in Saint Tropez, was once a goodie-two-shoes who wouldn’t think of smoking cigarettes.

But her role called for it in the 2013 bikini romp “Spring Breakers.” She played a bad-ass college kid along with Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Korine.

The movie introduced her to smoking. “I mean, I’d never smoked a cigarette before in my entire life. It was really funny; they had to show me how to do it,” Selena recounted to Interview magazine.

She said she was excited to give it a try on set, but ended up not liking it, she added. But, in fact, she was on her way to becoming hooked.

Whether it was the pressures from her on-again, off-again relationship with Bieber or just her desire to present a more mature image and fit in socially with a fast group of Hollywood friends, Gomez became a smoker.

Justin, meanwhile, insists he doesn’t smoke. In an Instagram photo published in March, he imitated one of actor James Dean’s classic poses with a cigarette dangling from his lip.

But the photo riled his fans so much, his reps quickly let it be known that he did not smoke.

Selena, however, has been increasingly spotted smoking cigarettes, most recently at the Coachella Music Festival in April.

She was also spotted in January buying cigarettes near her home the day after Bieber was arrested for DUI in Florida.

In fact, her burgeoning cigarette habit drew her into the fracas between Bieber and Orlando Bloom.

The actor threw a punch at Bieber at a night club in Ibiza earlier in the week, and some reports claimed it was because Bloom and Gomez allegedly had hooked up.

A widely circulated photo showed them together. But Selena’s reps told TMZ that she and Orlando were merely taking a smoking break last March at We Day in Oakland. They just happened to be next to each other.

But that’s not the only reason her smoking habit is troubling. Her friends used the occasion to reveal that Selena is starting to smoke like a chimney.

They fear she’s developing into a chain-smoker and could be putting her health at risk. Whether it’s the pressures of dating Bieber or everything else she’s been through with her career, heavy smoking is never a good thing.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow TheImproper on Twitter for the latest celebrity news.

Follow TheImproper

