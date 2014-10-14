Kesha Ups Dr. Luke Contract War; Suit Claims Sex Abuse, Date Rape

who made her pop career singing about raucous club life and wild sex, claims in a new lawsuit that her producer of 10 years,, abused her emotionally, physically and verbally and allegedly date raped her.

The lawsuit ups the stakes in a rancorous dispute that surfaced last January after Kesha did a stint in rehab.

Ke$ha Eating Disorder, Rehab Underscores Nasty Label Fight

TMZ claims to have broken the eating disorder story on Jan. 4, but IM actually published the same story a day earlier.

The battle with Luke, real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, can be traced back to the release of her last album Warrior and the release of her “Dirty Love” video.

Kesha claims in the new lawsuit that she was battered and the target of sexual advances from the moment she signed her label deal with Dr. Luke when she was 18, according to gossip site TMZ.

The suit also states that Luke forced drugs and alcohol on her to “lower her defenses” before he would make sexual advances.

Ke$ha ‘Die Young,’ Flap a Classic Overreaction to Pop Culture? (watch!)

In one of the more sensational claims, she charges that Gottwald date raped her by giving her so-called “sober pills,” according to the suit.

Kesha said she woke up the next day naked and “sore” in Dr. Luke’s bed with no memory of the previous night.

Kesha said Luke constantly derided her over her weight, which led to an eating disorder. He allegedly called her a “fat fu*king refrigerator” and told her she was neither pretty or talented.

The goal of the suit (surprise) is a demand to be released from her contract.

Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos also lowered the boom on Gottwald in an interview with TMZ.

“This lawsuit is a wholehearted effort by Kesha to regain control of her music career and her personal freedom after suffering for ten years as a victim of mental manipulation, emotional abuse and an instance of sexual assault at the hands of Dr. Luke. The facts presented in our lawsuit paint a picture of a man who is controlling and willing to commit horrible acts of abuse in an attempt to intimidate an impressionable, talented, young female artist into submission for his personal gain. Kesha is focused on moving her life and her career beyond this terrible time.”

Kesha said the battle started over her desire for Warrior to be a rock album. Luke insisted that she stick with the dance and electro-pop style of her songs on her successful debut album Animal.

Warrior is more rock-influenced, but still basically electro-pop. It didn’t come close to matching the sales of Animal.