UPDATE: Dr. Luke Counters: Kesha Suit One Big Lie to Ditch Contract

, better known as music producer, has returned fire at Kesha’s nasty lawsuit charging him with alleged sexual harassment and date rape. He claims it’s all a big lie to get her out of her contract.

The battle has been going on for more than a year and dates back to the production of Kesha’s album Warrior.

Kesha Ups Dr. Luke Contract War; Suit Claims Sex Abuse, Date Rape

The two had a dispute over the artistic direction of the album. Kesha wanted a rock album and Luke reportedly wanted a dance and electro-pop album like her debut set Animal.

In January, Kesha claimed Luke drove her into rehab for an eating disorder over alleged constant pressure from him to lose weight. He allegedly resorted to derogatory comments.

All the while, she says he was constantly pressuring her for sex. At one point, she claims he fed her some drugs he called “sober pills.” The suit says Kesha woke up naked and “sore” in Luke’s bed the next day and couldn’t remember how she got there.

Ke$ha Eating Disorder, Rehab Underscores Nasty Label Fight

Ironically, many of Kesha’s songs are about hard partying all night, getting so smashed she can’t walk, tearing off her clothes and bushing her teeth with “a bottle of Jack.”

Dr Luke lawyer Christine Lepera, issued the following statement on the law suit.

“As set forth in the complaint that we have filed on behalf of Dr. Luke, Kesha and her mother are engaged in a campaign of publishing outrageous and untrue statements about Dr. Luke to third parties, including scurrilous and false statements of purported physical and mental abuse of Kesha. These are allegations that Kesha and Pebe have themselves admitted are false. The complaint explains that Kesha and her mother Pebe have wielded these defamatory statements in an attempt to extort Gottwald into releasing Kesha from her exclusive recording agreement with Dr. Luke. We understand that Kesha has filed a lawsuit of her own against Dr. Luke, though we have not yet seen it. Undoubtedly, Kesha’s lawsuit is nothing more than a continuation of her bad and offensive acts. We are confident that Dr. Luke will prevail in all matters, and that our client will be awarded substantial damages for this malicious conduct.”

