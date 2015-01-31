Bruce Jenner Plans to Have Penis Removed in Transition to Woman

transition to becoming a woman will involve more than growing his hair and finger nails out. He plans to undergo a surgical transformation that will include removing his penis and testicles to create a vagina, according to a source close to the celebrity.

Jenner finally confirmed what has been suspected for months. He wants to transgender into a woman.

Kim Kardashian Tried to Blunt Bruce’s Coming Out With Pregnancy Reveal

“Bruce is transitioning to a woman,” a family insider confirmed to People.

“He is finally happy and his family is accepting of what he’s doing. He’s in such a great space. That’s why it’s the perfect time to do something like this.”

The transition is already evident. The 65-year-old Olympian has been spotted with painted nails, shaved legs, shoulder-length hair and plumper lips.

Kris Jenner Furious Ex-Hubbie Bruce Is Hotter As Woman Than Her (photos)

He most likely is also undergoing hormone therapy that will enlarge his breasts.

Surgically, he’s already undergone a procedure to shave his adam’s apple in his throat, known as a “tracheal shave.” Women do not have them.

But Bruce has a lot more surgery ahead of him.

His sex change operation will involve removing his penis and testicles. The skin of the foreskin and penis is usually inverted and used as a flap to form a fully sensitive vagina. The skin preserves blood and nerve supplies.

Behind Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner Split: Kris Wants to be a Player

The procedure, pioneered in 1953, is known as a “vaginoplasty,” according to medical references. Once completed, the vaginal opening is identical, and the degree of sensation about the same, as a biological woman’s vagina.

Bruce will be able to have sex like a woman. For all intents and purposes, he will be a woman at that point.

But Jenner isn’t likely to stop there. He can also have surgery to shape bone and cartilage in his jaw, brow, forehead, nose and cheek areas to make him look more feminine. Some men also have a rib removed to give them feminine curves.

Kendall Jenner’s Sexiest, High Glamour Photo Shoot Yet

He could also undergo butt augmentation, something step-daughter Kim Kardashian has been accused of, because men are shaped differently than women.

During his life as a male, Bruce fathered six children with three different wives. He’s the father of Kendall Jenner, 19, and Kylie Jenner, 17, with wife Kris Jenner, whom he divorced last year.

He also has sons Brandon, 33, Brody, 31, and Burt, 36, with wives Linda Thompson and Chrystie Crownover.

Famously, Bruce won the Olympic Decathlon in the mid-70s one of the most grueling events for men in track and field competition.

Follow TheImproper

