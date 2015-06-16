Ketogenic Raw Food Diet Helps Dogs and Cats Fight Cancer And Live Longer

Studies show the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet can combat epilepsy and cancer in mice and humans, but animal researcher Thomas Sandberg says the keto diet can reverse cancer in dogs and cats and help them live significantly longer.

Sandberg, founder and CEO of Long Living Pets Research in Oakley, Utah, said his 15 years of research indicates a raw, grain-free ketogenic diet dramatically boosts longevity for dogs and cats.

Sandberg, who launched his 30-year research project in 2000, has been tracking the health of 1,000 dogs around the world.

He discovered that dogs and cats thrive on a grain-free, ketogenic raw food diet consisting of raw meat, offal and bones.

“Dogs are pure carnivores and do not thrive on your average commercial dog food,” Sandberg told TheImproper. “The only food they can properly digest, metabolize and utilize is raw meat.”

Sandberg detailed the optimal diet for canines in his book, Learn How to Add Years To Your Dog’s Life.

“I have studied dogs’ and cats’ digestive systems since 1997 and believe feeding them a simple diet of raw meats, edible bones and organ meats will promote a healthy immune system,” he said.

“The result is a long, healthy life way past what is the expected lifespan of most breeds that are fed commercial dog food.”

Thomas, who was born in Norway, said the commercial kibble that most dog owners feed their pets causes them to get sick, fat and die early.

Sandberg believes you can dramatically extend a dog’s life (even two-fold) simply by limiting their intake of unhealthy carbs and feeding them what nature intended.

“The digestive system of dogs is specifically designed for raw meats and edible bones,” said Sandberg. “Depriving a dog of this vital source of food compromises its ability to live a long, healthy life.”

Sandberg, who himself follows a ketogenic diet, said his research also shows dogs placed on a ketogenic diet were able to completely eradicate their tumors and become cancer-free.

The cancer-inhibiting effects of a ketogenic cancer have been studied for years by leading researchers such as Dr. Thomas Seyfried of Boston College.

In an interview with the Examiner, Dr. Seyfried said his decades of research indicate cancer is a metabolic — not a genetic — disease. And the best way to treat a metabolic disorder is through diet, not by pumping a patient full of toxic radiation.

Seyfried published his findings in his ground-breaking book, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease.

The problem with the traditional treatment of cancer, said Seyfried, is that the cancer community has approached it as a genetic disease, so much of the research efforts have gone into gene-focused studies, which he says does not address the root of the problem.

Dr. Seyfried, widely considered the godfather of the nutritional treatment of cancer, joins a growing number of researchers who say the ketogenic diet can treat most forms of cancer.

This is because nearly all the healthy cells in our body have the metabolic flexibility to use fat, glucose and ketones to survive, but cancer cells lack this metabolic flexibility and require large amounts of glucose and cannot survive on ketones. So by limiting carb, we can reduce glucose and insulin, and thus restrict the primary fuel for cancer cell growth.

Thomas Sandberg has read Seyfried’s research and agrees the ketogenic diet can help both humans and dogs. “I rarely seen a dog fed raw food get cancer,” said Sandberg. “The first step in preventing cancer is to stop feeding them commercial dog food.”

Sandberg, a lifelong animal lover who has six dogs and two cats, started his research project because he wanted to learn how to extend the lives of his own pets.

“I have fed my Great Danes a ketogenic raw food diet since 2000,” he said. “Every year my dogs undergo a full medical check-up and each year, without exception, they have been 100% healthy. There’s no reason why all dogs can’t enjoy a long, healthy, disease-free life with the proper nutrition.”

