Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS


Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
CELEBRITIES

What Selena Gomez Isn't Telling About Her Lupus Battle, Chemotherapy

Star's Lupus, Treatment Claims Don't Add Up

By , October 8th, 2015

Selena Gomez reveals in a new interview shes been silently suffering with lupus and underwent chemotherapy. But her story doesn't add up. (Photo: Billboard)

Selena Gomez reveals in a new interview shes been silently suffering with lupus and underwent chemotherapy. But her story doesn’t add up. (Photo: Billboard)

Selena Gomez revealed in a new interview that the cancellation of her “Stars Dance Tour” in Dec. 2013 was actually due to lupus, which forced her to seek treatment, including chemotherapy. But the startling disclosure raises more questions than it answers.

Gomez shocked fans in Australia, Japan and Southeast Asia by abruptly canceling 11 tour stops.

At the time, her management would only say that she was suffering from “exhaustion,” a catch-all excuse often used to mask the real reasons for an artist breakdown. That led to widespread tabloid speculation that she was suffering from drug addiction, or worse.

Although her latest disclosure about her illness is being described as a “bombshell,” by a host of entertainment sites, it was actually widely reported at the time that lupus may have been the reason for her tour cancellation.

So her latest revelation is no real surprise. What is eye-opening is her claim that she underwent chemotherapy to treat her affliction.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” Gomez tells Billboard magazine.

The comment immediately drew comparisons with cancer sufferers and touched off an outpouring of sympathy for the star. But the treatments aren’t even close to being the same, according to medical references.

“I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy. You’re assholes.' I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again," she told Billboard. (Photo: Billboard)

“I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy. You’re assholes.’ I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again,” she told Billboard. (Photo: Billboard)

While chemotherapy drugs are sometimes used to treat lupus, they are nowhere near as potent as cancer chemotherapy drugs, which produce so many debilitating side-effects.

In addition, chemotherapy drugs are only used to treat severe cases of lupus, a chronic, autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body, from skin and joints to vital organs like your liver, kidneys and lungs, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

The disease is believed to have genetic origins and strikes mostly women between the ages of 15 and 44. Oddly, in all her years of performing as a Disney teen star Gomez never mentioned the affliction, although symptoms can come and go and vary in severity.

Treatment for lupus depends on the symptoms and severity, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In mild cases, over-the-counter drugs like Aleve, Advil, Motrin and similar pain reducers are used to relieve the pain, swelling and fever associated with lupus. Sometimes anti-malarial drugs, such as Plaquenil, are also used to control symptoms, according to the clinic.

Lupus and Chemotherapy
One Sufferer’s Story
After I was diagnosed, I eventually lost eighty percent of my hair and bought a wig to feel semi normal. The constant steroids caused weight gain, and the unfortunate “moon face.” I faced pain every day of my life while my numerous doctors tried different cocktails to tame my flares. I tried chemotherapies like methotrexate and even monthly doses of Cytoxan. I faced the fact that these treatments could leave me infertile. I became a regular at the emergency room because of my constant immunosuppressed state. I was a prime target for any and every infection. About two years ago, I felt so healthy and symptom free, I decided to stop all of my medications. It was smooth sailing until our three day drive back home. The stress of driving for several hours, a broken down car and other factors caused a huge flare up of my Lupus. My kidneys suddenly began to fail and I had to start dialysis right away. There was talk of going on the transplant list if my kidneys did not respond to the dialysis. I was thrown into this treatment with such an uncertain fate, I lived in constant fear. I was given two rounds of Rituxan during this hospital stay to calm my immune system. After sitting in that chair, three days a week for two months, my kidneys started to respond. I am currently healthy again, with normally functioning kidneys and taking my medications each and every day. My Lupus has taught me great strength and resilience, and I would not be the strong lady I am today without this disease.

(Source: LupusChick.com)

In more serious cases, Corticosteroids and drugs that suppress the immune system are used. These can generate side effects from weight gain, diabetes and high blood pressure to liver damage and an increased risk of cancer.

Among the so-called immunosuppressants are three drugs commonly used to treat cancer. Methotrexate is most widely used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, a symptom of lupus.

A more powerful drug, azathioprine, is used to suppress an abnormal immune response in patients with more severe lupus. It’s been linked to cancer of the lymph nodes.

The third drug, cyclophosphamide is the most powerful and most toxic of all. It’s used to treat the most aggressive and dangerous rheumatic diseases, such as severe lupus. The side-effects include bladder damage, cancer of the bladder, hair loss and sterility, according to WebMD.

What’s odd about Selena’s condition is her behavior after she cancelled her tour.

Only days later, she partied hard in Las Vegas to mark the premiere of Britney Spears residency at the Planet Hollywood Casino. At the time, she showed no signs of lupus, or exhaustion.

In January last year, Selena checked into the Dawn at the Meadows rehab center in Arizona, “but not for substance abuse,” her rep said at the time.

The reason remained a mystery although the facility boasts that its “reputation is unmatched in the treatment of sexual disorders.”

The facility is not a medical hospital. It treats patients for codependency, depression, love addictions, love avoidance, eating disorders and panic and anxiety disorders, as well as drug addiction.

Whatever her reason for being there, she check out after two weeks into a six-week program over staff objections.

Since then, she has exhibited some weight gain, but has kept up a busy schedule of appearances and fashion commitments, not to mention partying with abandon.

Lupus is a serious affliction. At least 1.5 million Americans suffer from it and 16,000 new cases are diagnosed every year, according to the Lupus Foundation.

Selena owes it not only to the public, but also to all lupus sufferers, to be more candid about her affliction and her treatment.

The last thing she should want is to give false hope to sufferers or cause them to seek treatment with chemotherapy drugs that have potentially dangerous side-effects.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest celebrity news you can trust.





EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Selena Gomez Latest Celeb To Rebel Against Tabloid Falsehoods About Her Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens Hot New Spring Breakers Photos! Khloe Kardashian One Direction’s Niall Horan Cozy at X Factor (video) Joe Jonas: Ready to Settle Down With Ashley Greene?
About the Author:

October 8th, 2015 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES


  • Diana

    Selena Gomez does not owe you any explanation. You are calling her a liar when she was facing a potentially fatal illness. Your article cut and pasted from a variety of sources without understanding what it means to have lupus. Lupus can impact any system in your body, but lupus patients do not have every symptom at the same time. You criticized Selena on everything from her treatment to her weight gain. In doing so, you are doing a grave disservice to people who are fighting lupus, including myself. One of the worst things you can do is to judge someone with lupus based on how she or he looks. “You don’t look sick” is something all lupus patients hear. However, there will never be a day in which we are not fighting the disease.

    Lupus is a chronic illness. When the lupus is active, it mean that you are in the hospital and on several types of medication in an attempt to stop your immune system from killing you. The rest of the time, lupus patients are doing their best trying to prevent the lupus from flaring up. But these treatments have side effects, such as weight gain, that you didn’t even bother to research. Selena did not have to let the world know about her treatments, but she was brave enough to do so.

    • kredacter

      You’re right, Selena doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about her health. But she brought it up on her own and put it out there. It only stands to reason that questions would arise and be asked. Lupus is a serious affliction that affects everyone differently. Chemotherapy is reserved for only the most serious cases, like the one featured in the sidebar to the story. Selena provides no details about her condition, but for her to say she’s had chemotherapy without exhibiting any outward signs of serious or repeated flares–the kind that put people in hospitals and merit chemotherapy–does a disservice to those who are battling the disease. It may cause them to seek out chemotherapy without regard to the fact that it is really an extreme treatment with potentially serious side effects, reserved for those who have severe outbreaks of lupus. So no one is judging or blaming her; only asking her to explain her condition more fully–since she threw it out there–to avoid misleading those who suffer from lupus.

      • Jared

        I have Lupus and are a man. Selena doesn’t owe you or any other asshole that doesn’t have the disease any explanation AT ALL for any of her actions. If you don’t have the disease, you have no idea what you’re talking about… so shove it. Everyday I hear from people “you look healthy” or some other stupid statement. Everyday I live in an amount of pain that makes me want to blow my fucking brains out and yet I work, have a relationship and do other things, in spite of the pain and/or treatments. People like you make me fucking sick with your presumptive attitude, you’re not a doctor – and most of them don’t even know a damn thing about Lupus. There’s a reason the statement “To know Lupus is to know medicine” is spoken by doctors.

      • Gordie N Florence Rose

        Chemo for lupus is not reserved for severe cases, I’m a nurse (30 years) and I’m on chemo for it and I don’t have severe disease. Get your facts straight ! Educate yourself before you share inaccurate information. Like millions of us, this girl faces an uncertain future. I’m proud of here for sharing her deeply personal experience. What outward signs are you looking for validation ? I doubt you know what to look for….I was diagnosed 2 years ago and I didn’t know what was happening and neither did my doc. A specialist diagnosed me….your not a rheumatologist so stop insinuating you know better. I wouldn’t wish lupus on anyone, not even you. But if you did…you’d see things in a whole new light. Lupus isn’t called “the disease of a thousand faces” for no reason.

  • LizyB

    I disagree. She may be a role model in many respects but her health is her business. Unfortunately for her she’s in a constant spotlight so she felt it necessary to divulge some of her personal health issues with us. If she underwent any sort of chemo for lupus it is what it is. She’s not speaking out representing other lupus patients or suggesting what kind of treatment they should undergo. She’s simply sharing her experience. If she wants to try to be normal and party while she’s feeling up to it let her. It’s her body, health, & life. Some people are born with chronic diseases, should they not try to live a normal life of their choosing too? Leave her be.

  • Hard Little Machine

    Oh itsy CLEARLY public relations. It’s like that DWTS loser who claimed to have a stroke and got on an airplane the next day.

    • Gordie N Florence Rose

      Someone in the spotlight can bring awareness , and I for one am grateful. Lupus can be fatal and there is no cure. There has been 1 new drug approved for treatment in the last 50 YEARS. Awareness is crucial in finding a cure.

      • Hard Little Machine

        Trumps fault. Everyone take a knee for lupus.

        Problem solved
 


  Article Reprints




  Subscribe
To TheImproper’s Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3