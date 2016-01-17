In Paris Over the Weekend for Photo Shoot

Is Kristen Stewart About to Get Naked for Chanel in a Bathtub? Sneak Peek!

was spotted flying out of Los Angeles International Airport this week. Her destination was Paris. The “Twilight” hottie was spotted at Chanel’s headquarters. An elegant bathtub was close behind. Is she getting naked for another photo shoot?

Kristen, 25, has been the face of Chanel’s Métiers d’art 2015/2016 campaign. She began repping for the brand in 2013.

Her mentor, Chanel chief designer Karl Lagerfeld, literally picked her up out of the ashes of her cheating scandal with “Snow White and the Huntsman” Director Rupert Sanders and made her a fashion icon.

In her latest campaign for the brand, released in December, Stewart played Coco Chanel, the legendary French designer. Chanel was known for her tempestuous love affairs and boiling-hot temper.

The short film, written and directed by Lagerfeld, was actually about the making of a film about Chanel.

Kristen was spotted in Paris on Friday (Jan. 15) by paparazzi staking out the building. The actress, who has no love for photographers, strode into the building behind dark sunglasses.

She gazed downward the whole time, wearing a black knit hat like the ones her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson fancies.

Shortly afterward, workmen out front began hauling an ornate bathtub up a ramp to a third floor window. Once it got there it was hauled inside.

The tub’s arrival suggested that it was a prop in Kristen’s new shoot. She’s done semi-nude fashion photo spreads before for Balenciaga. She’s also appeared nude on the big screen. So, it’s not out of the question she’ll do the same for Chanel.

In France nudity is often intermingled with advertising and is excepted far more openly than it is in the United States.

