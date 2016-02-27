As First Lady, Would Be First College Dropout

Melania Trump Would Be Only Second Foreign-Born First Lady; Who's First?

wife of Republican presidential candidate, would be only the second foreign-born First Lady in U.S history–should the Donald win the White House. Can she be trusted with state secrets?

The last foreign-born first lady was Louisa Johnson Adams, wife of President John Quincy Adams from 1825 to 1829.

So far she’s the only wife to bear that distinction, so a Trump victory would be significant in more ways than one.

But Louisa had an American father. He was Joshua Johnson, a merchant. His brother Thomas Johnson became Governor of Maryland and a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Melania, on the other hand, was born to Viktor Knavs, car and motorcycle dealership owner, and mother, Amalija, a fashion designer. She first came to America in 1996 to work as a model in New York City.

She became a permanent U.S. resident in 2001, three years after meeting Trump. She gained her U.S. citizenship in 2006, a year after they were married.

advertisement

Trump dumped his first wife Ivana after he was caught in a cheating scandal with Marla Maples, then a fetching model and television presenter who was 15 years Donald’s junior. They were married in 1993, separated in 1997 and divorced in 1999.

Trump met Melania at New York Fashion Week, and had also worked for Trump’s agency Trump Model Management. He began dating Melania in 1998 a year or so before his divorce from Maples was finalized.

But she wasn’t his first choice after leaving Maples. He dated model Kara Young in the mid to late 1990s.

Then he went on a quixotic and ultimately fruitless campaign to date Princess Diana after her split from Prince Charles. She snubbed him even though he bombarded her with flowers and gifts.

Whether his attempt to woo Diana was real or a publicity stunt will never be known. His former construction executive Barbara Res, said Trump personally leaked to the media a rumor that Diana wanted to buy an apartment in Trump Tower, according to The Daily Beast.

Melania, who is 24 years younger than Trump, also would hold other distinctions if she became First Lady.

She would have the second biggest age gap of any First Lady.

advertisement

Only Frances Clara Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, has a bigger age gap. She was 21 when she married Cleveland, making her 28 years younger than the president.

Trump would also be the second president to take the White House after being divorced. The only other President was Ronald Reagan. He was divorced once, compared to Donald’s two busted marriages.

Melania would be the only First Lady to ever have posed nude in a magazine. During her modeling career she appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, New York Magazine, Vanity Fair, Self, Glamour, FHM and other lad mags and fashion magazines.

She was also featured as a bikini model in the 2000 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Melania would be the first First Lady who is a college dropout. She left the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, without graduating, to become a full-time model.

Grace Anna Coolidge, the wife of President Calvin Coolidge was the first First Lady to earn a four-year undergraduate degree. Every first lady since then has been a college graduate.

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is the only First Lady to earn a graduate degree. She’s also a lawyer.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest in politics.

Follow TheImproper

