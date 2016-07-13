Aniston Promotes Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Jennifer Aniston Is a Hypocrite Says Piers Morgan: Exploits Body For Cash

Jennifer Aniston is a hypocrite who has exploited her body for cash but then fumes over media obsession with female beauty, says Piers Morgan.

Aniston, 47, raised eyebrows after slamming tabloids for “body-shaming” her by circulating rumors she’s pregnant every time she gains a few pounds.

In a scathing essay on the Huffington Post, Jennifer said she’s disgusted that the media perpetuates the notion that women are not beautiful unless they’re skinny and perfect.

Moreover, Aniston is sick and tired of denying pregnancy rumors whenever she gains weight, Celebrity Health Fitness reported.

“The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing,” Jennifer wrote.

“The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty.”

Aniston continued: “The message that girls are not pretty unless they’re incredibly thin, that they’re not worthy of our attention unless they look like a supermodel or an actress on the cover of a magazine is something we’re all willingly buying into.”

In response, British journalist Piers Morgan said Aniston is being a hypocrite because she gladly exploited her body to make millions as a TV celebrity, movie star, and celebrity endorser of beauty products such as Aveeno lotions and Smartwater, among others.

Morgan said Aniston promotes an unrealistic beauty ideal by posing topless and semi-nude on heavily Photoshopped magazine covers, but then demands that society stop objectifying attractive women who make money off their airbrushed beauty.

“You may want to dismount from that high horse at this point, Jennifer,” Piers wrote in the Daily Mail. “Female stars like Jennifer Aniston deliberately perpetuate the myth of ‘perfection’ by posing for endless magazine covers which have been airbrushed so much that in some cases the celebrity is virtually unrecognizable.”

Morgan continued: “Almost all these cover shots had clearly been airbrushed to make Jennifer look even more perfect than she already is. Cellulite’s been removed, crease-lines decreased, pimples expunged.

“The aim? To sell a false image of perfect beauty.”

Indeed, Aniston has admitted getting several plastic surgeries (including two nose jobs). In her twenties, Aniston was 30 pounds heavier than she is now, and said her career took off only after she lost weight on the advice of her agent.

Piers Morgan said he respects Aniston for voicing her concerns about society’s obsession with “perfect beauty,” but said she should be part of the solution rather than the problem.

“I commend Jennifer Aniston for finally going public with her concerns about all this stuff,” wrote Piers. “But if she really wants to make a difference to this ugly process, she can start by getting a tiny bit uglier herself and letting us see what she REALLY looks like on a magazine cover. Then the little girls she’s so worried about can know exactly what they are aspiring to be.”

