CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston Is a Hypocrite Says Piers Morgan: Exploits Body For Cash

Aniston Promotes Unrealistic Beauty Standards

By , July 13th, 2016
jennifer aniston nude gq magazine

Jennifer Aniston decried media body shaming, but has posed topless and semi-nude for countless airbrushed magazine covers. (Photo: GQ)

Jennifer Aniston is a hypocrite who has exploited her body for cash but then fumes over media obsession with female beauty, says Piers Morgan.

Aniston, 47, raised eyebrows after slamming tabloids for “body-shaming” her by circulating rumors she’s pregnant every time she gains a few pounds.

In a scathing essay on the Huffington Post, Jennifer said she’s disgusted that the media perpetuates the notion that women are not beautiful unless they’re skinny and perfect.

Moreover, Aniston is sick and tired of denying pregnancy rumors whenever she gains weight, Celebrity Health Fitness reported.

“The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing,” Jennifer wrote.

“The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty.”

Related: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Bikini for GQ (photos)

Aniston continued: “The message that girls are not pretty unless they’re incredibly thin, that they’re not worthy of our attention unless they look like a supermodel or an actress on the cover of a magazine is something we’re all willingly buying into.”

jennifer aniston no makeup aveeno ad

Piers Morgan said Jennifer Aniston should pose in photos that don’t airbrush out her wrinkles and cellulite if she’s serious about freeing women from the burden of ‘perfect beauty.’ (Photos: YouTube)

In response, British journalist Piers Morgan said Aniston is being a hypocrite because she gladly exploited her body to make millions as a TV celebrity, movie star, and celebrity endorser of beauty products such as Aveeno lotions and Smartwater, among others.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Goes Bare for Smart Water (photos)

Morgan said Aniston promotes an unrealistic beauty ideal by posing topless and semi-nude on heavily Photoshopped magazine covers, but then demands that society stop objectifying attractive women who make money off their airbrushed beauty.

“You may want to dismount from that high horse at this point, Jennifer,” Piers wrote in the Daily Mail. “Female stars like Jennifer Aniston deliberately perpetuate the myth of ‘perfection’ by posing for endless magazine covers which have been airbrushed so much that in some cases the celebrity is virtually unrecognizable.”

jennifer aniston smartwater ad topless

Jennifer Aniston, who had two nose jobs, has raked in millions capitalizing on a false image of perfect airbrushed beauty. (Photo: Smartwater)

Morgan continued: “Almost all these cover shots had clearly been airbrushed to make Jennifer look even more perfect than she already is. Cellulite’s been removed, crease-lines decreased, pimples expunged.

“The aim? To sell a false image of perfect beauty.”

Indeed, Aniston has admitted getting several plastic surgeries (including two nose jobs). In her twenties, Aniston was 30 pounds heavier than she is now, and said her career took off only after she lost weight on the advice of her agent.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Poses Nude in Perfume Ad

Piers Morgan said he respects Aniston for voicing her concerns about society’s obsession with “perfect beauty,” but said she should be part of the solution rather than the problem.

“I commend Jennifer Aniston for finally going public with her concerns about all this stuff,” wrote Piers. “But if she really wants to make a difference to this ugly process, she can start by getting a tiny bit uglier herself and letting us see what she REALLY looks like on a magazine cover. Then the little girls she’s so worried about can know exactly what they are aspiring to be.”

Related: Kim Kardashian lost 70 pounds in 6 months: Diet tips




