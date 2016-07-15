George Clooney's Lake Como Trashed By Refugees: Neighbors Furious

George Clooney‘s affluent neighbors in the upscale Italian resort town of Lake Como are furious about the barrage of refugees pouring into their idyllic little town.

Residents say their once-pristine streets are now littered with trash and overrun by homeless, unemployed refugees from Muslim regions in North Africa and the Middle East, BizPac Review reported.

George and his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney (a Lebanese-Brit who was raised Muslim) have vocally encouraged Europe and the United States to take in as many refugees as possible from war-torn Muslim regions in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and North Africa.

However, the Clooneys’ neighbors in Lake Como (population: 1,726) disagree, saying they want to preserve their picturesque town and peaceful way of life.

“I don’t want them here,” restaurateur Maria Grazia told the Daily Mail. “Italy has enough problems without trying to solve the problems of the world.

“Europe [the EU] does nothing to help us. Now they make us – me, my family and other Italian families – pay for refugees.”

Refugees are flooding into Lake Como and other parts of Italy because Switzerland has closed its borders to them.

Authorities recently rejected a referendum to build a permanent refugee camp in Lake Como, so now hundreds of migrants are sleeping on the streets, which are strewn with trash, food and human waste.

Most residents point out that Lake Como simply doesn’t have the resources to deal with the huge numbers of refugees flooding its tiny town.

“A small number of immigrants is not a problem, but now they are so many,” said housewife Federica. “They are not poor, hungry refugees. They are big and strong.”

George Clooney has not commented on the controversy, but has vociferously voiced his support for the “RefugeesWelcome” movement, which puts no limits on the number of refugees Europe and the United States should accept.

Clooney recently praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her destructive open-door policy, but neither he nor his wife — a human rights attorney — have condemned the Muslim rape epidemic invading Europe.

George said he became more sympathetic toward refugees after marrying his wife, Amal, who was raised Muslim.

Clooney has urged Germany to continue its open-door policy toward Muslim refugees despite the enormous financial costs and social chaos the decision has ignited.

George Clooney also urged the U.S. to accept more Muslim refugees, but has not condemned the super-rich Arab nations of the Persian Gulf, which have taken ZERO refugees, as TheImproper has reported.

Merkel is facing widespread criticism over her decision to enable a Muslim invasion of Northern Europe. Germany took in 1.1 million Muslim refugees from the Middle East and North Africa in 2015.

The move has been widely slammed because of the crushing financial and social burdens being placed on Germans.

Merkel is accused of ignoring the poverty and homelessness of German citizens while providing free housing, food, education, and job training to asylum seekers whose backgrounds cannot be properly vetted for terrorism ties.

Meanwhile, a frightening Muslim rape epidemic is sweeping across Europe after the media censored reporting of rapes committed by Muslims in order to prevent backlash against Arab refugees. This conspiracy of silence has been in place for the past 20 years, during which time rapes by Muslims have skyrocketed in Sweden, Norway, Germany and England.