POLITICS

George Clooney's Lake Como Trashed By Refugees: Neighbors Furious

Clooney Wants More Muslim Refugees In US

By , July 15th, 2016
george-clooney-amal-clooney lake como refugees

George Clooney said he became more sympathetic to the plight of refugees after marrying his wife Amal, who was raised Muslim. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

George Clooney‘s affluent neighbors in the upscale Italian resort town of Lake Como are furious about the barrage of refugees pouring into their idyllic little town.

Residents say their once-pristine streets are now littered with trash and overrun by homeless, unemployed refugees from Muslim regions in North Africa and the Middle East, BizPac Review reported.

George and his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney (a Lebanese-Brit who was raised Muslim) have vocally encouraged Europe and the United States to take in as many refugees as possible from war-torn Muslim regions in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and North Africa.

However, the Clooneys’ neighbors in Lake Como (population: 1,726) disagree, saying they want to preserve their picturesque town and peaceful way of life.

“I don’t want them here,” restaurateur Maria Grazia told the Daily Mail. “Italy has enough problems without trying to solve the problems of the world.

“Europe [the EU] does nothing to help us. Now they make us – me, my family and other Italian families – pay for refugees.”

george-clooney-lake-como-trashed-by-muslim-refugeesRefugees are flooding into Lake Como and other parts of Italy because Switzerland has closed its borders to them.

Authorities recently rejected a referendum to build a permanent refugee camp in Lake Como, so now hundreds of migrants are sleeping on the streets, which are strewn with trash, food and human waste.

Most residents point out that Lake Como simply doesn’t have the resources to deal with the huge numbers of refugees flooding its tiny town.

“A small number of immigrants is not a problem, but now they are so many,” said housewife Federica. “They are not poor, hungry refugees. They are big and strong.”

George Clooney's Lake Como Trashed By Refugees: Neighbors FuriousGeorge Clooney has not commented on the controversy, but has vociferously voiced his support for the “RefugeesWelcome” movement, which puts no limits on the number of refugees Europe and the United States should accept.

Clooney recently praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her destructive open-door policy, but neither he nor his wife — a human rights attorney — have condemned the Muslim rape epidemic invading Europe.

George said he became more sympathetic toward refugees after marrying his wife, Amal, who was raised Muslim.

Clooney has urged Germany to continue its open-door policy toward Muslim refugees despite the enormous financial costs and social chaos the decision has ignited.

saudi arabia tent city refugees George Clooney's Lake Como Trashed By Refugees

Saudi Arabia has taken 0 refugees even though it has 100,000 air-conditioned tents sitting empty that can house 3 million people. (Photo: Creative Commons)

George Clooney also urged the U.S. to accept more Muslim refugees, but has not condemned the super-rich Arab nations of the Persian Gulf, which have taken ZERO refugees, as TheImproper has reported.

Merkel is facing widespread criticism over her decision to enable a Muslim invasion of Northern Europe. Germany took in 1.1 million Muslim refugees from the Middle East and North Africa in 2015.

The move has been widely slammed because of the crushing financial and social burdens being placed on Germans.

muslim rape epidemic George Clooney's Lake Como Trashed By Refugees

(Photos: YouTube)

Merkel is accused of ignoring the poverty and homelessness of German citizens while providing free housing, food, education, and job training to asylum seekers whose backgrounds cannot be properly vetted for terrorism ties.

Meanwhile, a frightening Muslim rape epidemic is sweeping across Europe after the media censored reporting of rapes committed by Muslims in order to prevent backlash against Arab refugees. This conspiracy of silence has been in place for the past 20 years, during which time rapes by Muslims have skyrocketed in Sweden, Norway, Germany and England.




About the Author: Samantha Chang is a politics/lifestyle writer at BizPac Review. You can find her on Twitter @Samantha_Chang.

July 15th, 2016 | Tags: , , , | Category: POLITICS
  • erntx

    And now… Clooney is leaving his peaceful little refugees for Los Angeles? For security reasons…

  • Ariaelita

    How many refugees has George Clooney taken into his home???

  • Scary.

    I keep thinking politicians would finally realize this is a crisis and demand the Saudis and other Muslims help their people. But, our leaders are quiet.

    One of the Pillars of Islam REQUIRES Muslims to help their fellow Muslims. So, is the money given only being used to build expensive mosques while Muslims destroy other Churches?

    Wayne

  • Bliss Kelley

    What exactly makes them refugees? Refugees from what? They like brutality and rape and incest, pedophilia and molestation. Why can’t they stay where they belong? They don’t like nor adhere to western civilization and culture. There is no need for them to be refugees. This is a lame excuse for the elitests to find a reason to institute a world wide problem to create catastrophe which they will solve with a New world order and one world government under Islam so the elite will never be threatened or run down or over taken and will always remain at the top. These people must be stopped.

  • Sun

    No use just complaining,we need to protest in the tens of thousands.We Do NOT want any Muslims pouring through our borders but we need to overwhelm them when they come to get in but obuma has them sneak in at night in buses or even UPS trucks– Is that unbelievable how sneaky and uncaring OUR government is?This is a war but our own government is helping our worst enemies.They need to be removed,by whatever means.

    • Carl F Bruschnig Jr

      Don’t complain . . .

      VOTE!

      Against the people who want to bring in these “refugees” by the thousands.

  • Scott www

    Clooney should put up tents on his properties, invite the Muslim hoardes, and allow all access to his homes for bathing, cooking, recreation, etc. If he is not a hypocrite, this is what he must do.

  • James Soto

    Karma is a bitch because you married a Muslim Girly-Boy. Take that you Satanic Hollywood sissy cocksucking piece of shit.

  • Evangeline Wuennemann

    George will readily accept that America and Americans should accept refugees, but George is a NIMBY person. Accept them in your part of town, but Not In My Back Yard [NIMBY]. Know he knows how trashy they are. Why wash clothes when charity will hand out more, so toss the others dirty clothes away. New wardrobe every week.

  • afftongrown

    Clooney’s just got a lesson in choosing their words wisely! Perhaps they should get out of politics. isn’t it amazing how it’s good for everyone else, but when it occurs on your doorstep, it becomes appalling? George and his wife got what they deserved!

  • JustCurious

    If they’re so compassionate and welcoming, the Clooneys should open their lovely home to house some of these refugees. They have plenty of room and plenty of money with which to help.

  • jerry jones

    Ah Shucks Mr. Looney Clooney. You have plenty of money and a very big heart, RIGHT ?

  • Tad Bootle

    Looney is the typical liberal elite leftist, he has a ton of money so these things don’t affect him, he can always just leave and forget the places he has destroyed and take his tranny wife Anal with him.

  • carol

    Ha ha ha ha , enjoying your new friends clooney?. These kind of twats support these invaders because they know it will never effect thier idylic live style, until now. Im overjoyed for this dumbo and his pea brained wifey. I think they should definately build that camp there for the so called ”poor refugees from war torn syria”, ‘my arse’ can be a constant reminder to the rich living there how immis/muslims effect the normal people of this world ..! Maybe this prick should take some into his home.

  • Martha

    George Clooney has voiced that he would seek the presidency in America and this is how much he cares about the safety of citizens of ANY country. If he wants to live in a 3rd world country he can stay in Europe because they are rapidly headed for the total destruction of mankind by muslims. It’s very telling that NO muslim country has taken in refugees….the reason? It is the islamization of the world and our leaders are welcoming it. That is why Britian left the EU….that is why America rejects the elitist and clueless politicians….we the people are done with this ignorance.


 


