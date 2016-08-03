Katrina Pierson Is a Hot Black Former Democrat Who Voted For Obama

Donald Trump‘s national spokesperson, Katrina Pierson, is a former Democrat who voted for Barack Obama in 2008.

Pierson’s rise to prominence as a GOP powerhouse took an unusual path.

Katrina, who grew up on welfare, was arrested for shoplifting in 1997 when she 20 years old.

Katrina was arrested for trying to steal $168 worth of clothes from a J.C. Penney store in Plano, Texas.

When Pierson ran for Congress in 2014, she said the shoplifting arrest marked a turning point in her life. She has since turned her life around.

Katrina was born to a 15-year-old white mother and black father and was raised on welfare.

Katrina also had a baby at a young age and is a single mom herself.

Because of her tough exterior, Pierson is not given enough credit for her American success story, which is that of a self-made woman who clawed her way out of poverty through determination and persistence.

“I was the first and the only person in my family to graduate from high school,” she said. “It took me eight years to finish college because I was a single mother.”

Katrina has condemned the string of radical Islamic terrorist attacks across Europe and the United States, saying such an attack would not happen with Trump as president.

“Islam preys on the weak and uses political correctness as cover,” Pierson wrote on Twitter. “Two things Americans won’t be concerned with when @realDonaldTrump is in the White House.”

In the latest media-driven controversy, Katrina destroyed CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer when asked about the Khizr Khan kerfuffle (see video).

Khan, an attorney who specializes in expediting Muslim immigration, was used as a puppet by the Hillary Clinton camp to slam Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention.

Khan, who has written extensively praising Sharia Law, is furious that Trump called for a temporary ban on unvetted Muslims entering the U.S. following the spate of radical Islamic terrorist attacks and Muslim rape epidemic roiling Europe.

Katrina pointed out that Khan’s son, Army Captain Humayun Khan, died in a war that Hillary Clinton had voted for (which Trump had nothing to do with).

“Donald Trump never voted for the Iraq war,” Pierson told CNN. “Hillary Clinton did. And then she didn’t support the troops to have what they needed.”

Khizr Khan’s son, Humayun Khan, was killed in Iraq in 2004. Hillary was a U.S. senator from 2001 to 2009, during which time she voted to send soldiers like Khan to the Iraq war.