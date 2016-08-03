Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

POLITICS

Katrina Pierson Is a Hot Black Former Democrat Who Voted For Obama

Deftly Takes On Mainstream Media Hypocrisy

By , August 3rd, 2016
katrina pierson photo trump rep

Katrina Pierson is a former Democrat who voted for Barack Obama in 2008 but switched parties after becoming disillusioned with the Democrats’ “free stuff” philosophy of promoting welfare dependency. (Photo: Twitter)

Donald Trump‘s national spokesperson, Katrina Pierson, is a former Democrat who voted for Barack Obama in 2008.

Pierson’s rise to prominence as a GOP powerhouse took an unusual path.

Katrina, who grew up on welfare, was arrested for shoplifting in 1997 when she 20 years old.

Katrina was arrested for trying to steal $168 worth of clothes from a J.C. Penney store in Plano, Texas.

When Pierson ran for Congress in 2014, she said the shoplifting arrest marked a turning point in her life. She has since turned her life around.

Katrina was born to a 15-year-old white mother and black father and was raised on welfare.

Katrina also had a baby at a young age and is a single mom herself.

Because of her tough exterior, Pierson is not given enough credit for her American success story, which is that of a self-made woman who clawed her way out of poverty through determination and persistence.

“I was the first and the only person in my family to graduate from high school,” she said. “It took me eight years to finish college because I was a single mother.”

Katrina has condemned the string of radical Islamic terrorist attacks across Europe and the United States, saying such an attack would not happen with Trump as president.

“Islam preys on the weak and uses political correctness as cover,” Pierson wrote on Twitter. “Two things Americans won’t be concerned with when @realDonaldTrump is in the White House.”

In the latest media-driven controversy, Katrina destroyed CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer when asked about the Khizr Khan kerfuffle (see video).

katrina pierson hot

Katrina Pierson is hailed by Donald Trump supporters for her striking beauty and sharp wit. (Photo: Instagram)

Khan, an attorney who specializes in expediting Muslim immigration, was used as a puppet by the Hillary Clinton camp to slam Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention.

Khan, who has written extensively praising Sharia Law, is furious that Trump called for a temporary ban on unvetted Muslims entering the U.S. following the spate of radical Islamic terrorist attacks and Muslim rape epidemic roiling Europe.

Katrina pointed out that Khan’s son, Army Captain Humayun Khan, died in a war that Hillary Clinton had voted for (which Trump had nothing to do with).

“Donald Trump never voted for the Iraq war,” Pierson told CNN. “Hillary Clinton did. And then she didn’t support the troops to have what they needed.”

Khizr Khan’s son, Humayun Khan, was killed in Iraq in 2004. Hillary was a U.S. senator from 2001 to 2009, during which time she voted to send soldiers like Khan to the Iraq war.




About the Author: Samantha Chang is a politics/lifestyle writer at BizPac Review. You can find her on Twitter @Samantha_Chang.

August 3rd, 2016 | Tags: , , , | Category: POLITICS


  • Jerry Dunford

    Katrina, You are not only hot, but smart and effective. I cannot believe you were once a Democrat, I have never before you seen an attractive democratic woman.

  • Lauren2016

    If Katrina were a liberal, the media would be fawning all over her for picking herself up by her bootstraps and making something of her life despite her welfare background. The media = hypocrites.

    • Martin Luther

      will Ms Pierson correct her mis statement ….Mr Obama was not the president when the Kahn son was killed in the BUSH war

      • Lauren2016

        good point.

        • Kanye Luther King X

          that’s the only relevant point haha

    • ddean

      Ms. Pierson is a total idiot! And yet, as usual, you Trump trolls defend her even though she demonstrated to the entire country that she’s a utter Bimbo!

      • Lauren2016

        She’s very articulate. Anyone who calls her a bimbo is projecting.

        (P.S. – Thanks to the mod for deleting race-baiting comments about Katrina).

        • Eric

          Articulate? When she is lying all the time? #pathetic

          • MisterGoldiloxx

            She isn’t lying, you just disagree.
            What difference, at this point, does it make? Get over it. You lost.

      • Tom

        Get back on the Democrat plantation where media tells you what to think.



