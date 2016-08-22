Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
DIET FITNESS

Trump B*tchslaps Joe Scarborough's 'Insecure Girlfriend' Mika Brzezinski

Anorexic Mika Recently Dumped Hubby of 23 Yrs

By , August 22nd, 2016
mika Brzezinski joe scarborough affair rumors morning joe

“Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have reportedly been dating for years, says the NY Post. Mika quietly divorced after 23 years of marriage, fueling more speculation she and Joe are a couple. (Getty Images)

Donald Trump clapped back at Mika Brzezinski for saying he sounded drunk at a recent rally by calling the self-professed anorexic food addict the “neurotic” girlfriend of Joe Scarborough, her boss and co-host on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Tried watching low-rated @Morning_Joe this morning, unwatchable!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “@MorningMika is off the wall, a neurotic and not very bright mess!”

The Donald continued: “Some day, when things calm down, I’ll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @MorningMika. Two clowns!”

In response, Joe Scarborough tweeted back: “Neurotic and not very bright? Look in the mirror,” as he referenced Trump’s tweet.

The unlikely feud between Trump and Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, started a couple of months ago, when Joe slammed Trump on his MSNBC show, “Morning Joe.”

Up until then, Scarborough, 53, and his longtime co-host, Mika Brzezinski, had enthusiastically supported Trump.

Since then, Joe and Donald have traded barbs on Twitter, and Scarborough spends almost his entire show every morning attacking Trump. Scarborough recently bragged that this tactic has given “Morning Joe” record ratings.

mika joe scarborough

NBC sources said Mika Brzezinski’s longtime affair with Joe Scarborough is an open secret. (Vanity Fair/Instagram)

The latest bizarre salvo by Mika  suggesting Trump sounded drunk at a recent rally was particularly odd considering Trump does not drink. At all.

Donald has often recounted the story of how his beloved brother Fred Trump Jr. died of alcoholism in 1981 at the age of 43. Donald said seeing how alcoholism destroyed his older brother made him swear off drinking forever.

mika brzezinski obsessed anorexic bulimia (2)

In June 2016, Mika Brzezinski quietly divorced her husband of 23 years, James Hoffer, amid rumors she and her boss/co-host Joe Scarborough are a couple. (Instagram)

To this day, Donald Trump does not drink, smoke, or do drugs. And his five children have all detailed how their dad drilled into them not to drink, smoke, or do drugs every day of their childhoods.

Rumors that Mika and Joe are dating have been around for years.

In June 2016, Brzezinski quietly divorced her reporter husband James Hoffer after 23 years of marriage. The couple has two daughters.

Joe Scarborough divorced in 2012, kickstarting speculation back then that he and Mika were having an affair.

“Everybody at 30 Rock knows they are a couple,” an NBC insider told the NY Post. “They are constantly together, they arrive and leave events together, even on weekends. They are each other’s publicists and finish each other’s sentences. It’s the worst-kept secret in TV.”

mika brzezinski obsessed anorexic bulimia (1)

Mika Brzezinski is a self-professed food addict, anorexic and bulimic.

As for Trump’s remarks that Mika is “not very bright” and “neurotic,” Brzezinski herself admitted as much in her 2014 memoir, Obsessed.

Mika said she is a lifelong food addict who struggles (and continues to struggle) with anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating, poor body image, and a neurotic preoccupation with food and being skinny.

Brzezinski said she often gorges on gigantic amounts of food and then starves herself for days to keep herself from getting fat.

In “Obsessed,” Mika said being skinny  not talented or brainy is the major reason why she’s a TV star (she’s also the daughter of a famous diplomat, Zbigniew Brzezinski).

Brzezinski has confessed that she spends every waking minute trying to ignore hunger pangs and thinking about what to eat next. In fact, Mika said she spends so much time obsessing over her next meal she often gets loopy and confused.

“I thought about my weight all the time,” confessed Mika, 49. “I couldn’t concentrate on anything.”




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Hillary’s Health: Refuses To Take Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia Tests Dr. Drew Bullied By CNN To Retract Hillary Health Comments Before Firing Hillary’s Stools Fuel More Concerns Over Hillary’s Health: Too Sick To Lead? Hillary’s Health: $1 Million Bounty For Release of Clinton Medical Records
About the Author: Samantha Chang is a politics/lifestyle writer at BizPac Review. You can find her on Twitter @Samantha_Chang.

August 22nd, 2016 | Tags: , , | Category: DIET FITNESS, HEALTH, POLITICS, TELEVISION
  • David Torres

    Bad Face Lift, Bad Hair Plugs too.

  • Amy

    Didn’t Mika really mean “drunk” as in wrapped up in dt’s own speeches/glory? I think so. Not really really drunk from booze, but from his childish ego. Yep. That’s the ticket.

  • Amy

    Sure sure, so obvious they are twosome. The way they look at each other every morning on TV, and often berate the other, kinda sorta like an old hubby & wifey. Doesn’t matter to me though. Shouldn’t to the public either. Mika & Joe’s previous partners had to deal with them ….. their relationship together. I would be upset. Both have older children. If and when morning show goes bye bye, their own fault/situation. Not gonna feel sorry for them. As grownies they made their choice. Best to come out of hiding ….. admit your love & enjoy your life together. You’ll both be much happier and definitely healthier.

  • coyote-hunter

    Either one of them would be killed if an actual train of thought ran through their narrow minds….

  • Lauren2016

    bimbo.

  • RV

    Mika has no talent!

    • Pati

      Depends on what day it is. Meh. She’s always glaring into the camera. Kinda bothersome. You aren’t really supposed to do that unless speaking to your public. She should stop that ….. too aggravating and egocentric.
 


  Article Reprints




  Subscribe
To TheImproper’s Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3