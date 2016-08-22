Trump B*tchslaps Joe Scarborough's 'Insecure Girlfriend' Mika Brzezinski

Donald Trump clapped back at Mika Brzezinski for saying he sounded drunk at a recent rally by calling the self-professed anorexic food addict the “neurotic” girlfriend of Joe Scarborough, her boss and co-host on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”



“Tried watching low-rated @Morning_Joe this morning, unwatchable!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “@MorningMika is off the wall, a neurotic and not very bright mess!”

The Donald continued: “Some day, when things calm down, I’ll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @MorningMika. Two clowns!”

In response, Joe Scarborough tweeted back: “Neurotic and not very bright? Look in the mirror,” as he referenced Trump’s tweet.

The unlikely feud between Trump and Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, started a couple of months ago, when Joe slammed Trump on his MSNBC show, “Morning Joe.”

Up until then, Scarborough, 53, and his longtime co-host, Mika Brzezinski, had enthusiastically supported Trump.

Since then, Joe and Donald have traded barbs on Twitter, and Scarborough spends almost his entire show every morning attacking Trump. Scarborough recently bragged that this tactic has given “Morning Joe” record ratings.

The latest bizarre salvo by Mika — suggesting Trump sounded drunk at a recent rally — was particularly odd considering Trump does not drink. At all.

Donald has often recounted the story of how his beloved brother Fred Trump Jr. died of alcoholism in 1981 at the age of 43. Donald said seeing how alcoholism destroyed his older brother made him swear off drinking forever.

To this day, Donald Trump does not drink, smoke, or do drugs. And his five children have all detailed how their dad drilled into them not to drink, smoke, or do drugs every day of their childhoods.

Rumors that Mika and Joe are dating have been around for years.

In June 2016, Brzezinski quietly divorced her reporter husband James Hoffer after 23 years of marriage. The couple has two daughters.

Joe Scarborough divorced in 2012, kickstarting speculation back then that he and Mika were having an affair.

“Everybody at 30 Rock knows they are a couple,” an NBC insider told the NY Post. “They are constantly together, they arrive and leave events together, even on weekends. They are each other’s publicists and finish each other’s sentences. It’s the worst-kept secret in TV.”

As for Trump’s remarks that Mika is “not very bright” and “neurotic,” Brzezinski herself admitted as much in her 2014 memoir, Obsessed.

Mika said she is a lifelong food addict who struggles (and continues to struggle) with anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating, poor body image, and a neurotic preoccupation with food and being skinny.

Brzezinski said she often gorges on gigantic amounts of food and then starves herself for days to keep herself from getting fat.

In “Obsessed,” Mika said being skinny — not talented or brainy — is the major reason why she’s a TV star (she’s also the daughter of a famous diplomat, Zbigniew Brzezinski).

Brzezinski has confessed that she spends every waking minute trying to ignore hunger pangs and thinking about what to eat next. In fact, Mika said she spends so much time obsessing over her next meal she often gets loopy and confused.

“I thought about my weight all the time,” confessed Mika, 49. “I couldn’t concentrate on anything.”