Right-Wing Cites New Scandal, Picklegate!

Hillary Clinton Pickle: Was Jar Opened for Her on Jimmy Kimmel? (video)

Hillary Clinton is in a bit of a pickle… literally. In a gag about her health on Monday night’s show, Jimmy Kimmel asked her to open a jar of pickles. The candidate had no problem popping off the lid and made a joke about it to boot. Right wingers weren’t laughing.

Right wing media and fellow rumor-mongers claimed the test was faked! Call it Picklegate!

Of course, they have no evidence to back up their claim.

In fact, Kimmel said clearly on the show that the jar had not been tampered with.

But that’s a detail that Clinton haters appear to be overlooking, because truth has never been a bar to the rumor mill.

Wild and mostly baseless speculation about Clinton’s health has become the latest attack point for right-wing conspiracy mongers intent on derailing her presidential campaign.

Even GOP Candidate Donald Trump has gotten into the act, although he has yet to disclose any details about his health.

No longer watch @JimmyKimmelLive has criminal Clinton on opening a pre-opened jar of pickles. #HillarysPickle https://t.co/KkEhq1cPkZ — Angel Dunn (@Angelmdunn1961) August 23, 2016

The pickle jar gig was meant to be a joke, but no stone apparently is being left un-turned in the right’s scorched-earth campaign against her.

Reports by conservative pundits claimed the jar was “pre-opened” and was “conveniently missing its vacuum seal.”

“The comedic routine largely fell flat, where it was immediately pounced upon and beaten like a rented mule by social media users, which is what they do best, using the hashtag #HillarysPickle,” wrote the ultra-right Conservative Tribune.

Clinton laughed off the claims about her health. “It’s part of the wacky strategy, just say all these crazy things and maybe someone will believe you,” she said.

Clinton’s personal physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack, wrote a letter last month summarizing Clinton’s treatment for a brain concussion, blood clots affecting her legs and brain on separate occasions, an under-active thyroid gland and a family history of heart disease.

Bardack concluded that Clinton suffered from no serious health issues that would prevent her from carrying out her duties as president, according to The New York Times.

Trump has been far less forthcoming about his health issues.

Manhattan gastroenterologist Harold Bornstein, who said he’s been Trump’s personal physician since 1980, gave him a clean bill of health in a letter without providing any details.

The letter has been widely criticized for using terminology that showed a lack of medical expertise.

In any event, IM has an email into Kimmel’s publicist to clarify the matter.

Check out the video below. It’s already been viewed more than one million times on YouTube.

