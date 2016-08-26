Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp, the 17-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, appear nude together in a bathtub scene in their new movie “Planetarium.” Shot in France, the movie could be viewed as child porn in the United States.

The brief scene from the French-Belgian movie is contained in a new trailer released yesterday.

Portman and Depp play sisters in during the 1930s in decadent pre-World War II France. They play mediums who believe they have the ability to communicate with the dead, according to the movie’s synopsis.

It’s unknown at the moment how much Depp bares in the film. It has yet to be screened although it’s set to debut at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

The erotic trailer scene shows Depp, who turned 17 in May, and Portman, 35, nude together, sharing a cigarette in a soapy bathtub. The scene borders between intimate and incestuous.

While it may shock some movie viewers, it doesn’t necessarily break the law in this country.

Someone Depp’s age can appear naked in a film as long as she has received consent from her parents. Neither Depp nor Paradis seem like the types to say no.

Her nudity would not necessarily be considered pornographic, even if she appears in a sexual context. One film often cited as an example is “Pretty Baby,” starring a 13-year-old Brooke Shields as a child prostitute.

The filming of sexual acts real or simulated, however, is illegal.

Standards regarding nudity in European films has always been far more relaxed than United States standards. Hollywood adopted what’s called the Hays Code in the 1930s, which set standards for film nudity.

The code was replaced in the 1960s by the current rating system.

Today, nudity, even full-frontal, has become much more common in U.S. cinema. But so far no under-age actor has appeared totally nude.

Check out the trailer below. The film is slated for release in November.