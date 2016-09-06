Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
CELEBRITIES

Duggar Family News: Jim Bob Ready to Divorce Over Josh Sex Scandals

Michelle Not Ready to Forgive Josh

By , September 6th, 2016
jim bob duggar divorce over josh 19 kids and counting

Sources claim Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are on the brink of divorce amid nasty arguments over son Josh’s child molestation and sex scandals. (InTouch)

“19 Kids and Counting” alums Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are reportedly on the brink of divorce again due to nonstop fighting over son Josh Duggar‘s child molestation and sex scandals.

Sources claim the Duggar family is split over whether to forgive Josh after he molested four of his sisters and cheated on his wife Anna.

The shocking revelations led TLC to cancel the family’s hit TV show, “19 Kids and Counting,” last year after 11 seasons.

Insiders say Jim Bob is ready to forgive Josh because he believes his son is cured of his porn and sex addictions, while Michelle thinks Josh needs more treatment.

Sources told InTouch tensions in the Duggar household have gotten so heated Jim Bob is ready to move out.

While Jim Bob and Michelle are not likely to divorce, this isn’t the first time divorce rumors have rocked the Duggars.

In July 2016, rumors swirled that Jim Bob and Michelle had been arguing constantly ever since Josh returned home from rehab, as TheImproper has reported.

“Michelle has actually raised her voice to Jim Bob, which never happens,” said a source. “It’s splitting the family apart.”

josh anna duggar danica dillon

Josh Duggar cheated on wife Anna with porn star Danica Dillon, among others. (Photos: Instagram)

Josh’s child molestation scandal also caused a rift among the Duggar’s extended family. Some relatives are afraid to bring their small children around Josh, who admitted molesting five underage girls — including his sisters Jessa and Jill — when he was 14 years old.

In 2015, he admitted he had cheated on his wife Anna (who was then pregnant with their fourth child) with several women, including porn star Danica Dillon.

Josh’s child molestation past combined with his serial cheating caused TLC to cancel the Duggars’ hit TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, in July 2015.

josh duggar molested jill and jessa

Josh Duggar molested 4 of his sisters (including Jessa and Jill) and cheated on his wife with several women. (Photos: Instagram)

The cancellation of “19 Kids” was a major financial setback for the Duggars, who earned $25,000 to $45,000 per episode. The Duggars have not been able to make the lost income with other jobs, as most of the clan are unemployed.

In 2015, the Duggar family reportedly lost over $25 million on lost book deals, endorsements and speaking engagements stemming from their show’s cancellation.

The Duggars are hoping to recapture the lucrative TV empire that came crashing down due to Josh’s sex scandals. TLC recently threw the Duggars a lifeline when it renewed their spinoff TV show, Jill and Jessa: Counting On, for a second season.

In true Duggar form, Jinger got engaged and Jessa got pregnant before the season 2 premiere, so it looks like the family’s reality TV gravy train is back. For now.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Sponsors Dump ‘Jill & Jessa’ Over Josh Duggar Molestation, Sex Scandals Jessa Duggar Pregnant With Baby #2: Duggars Expand Litter For TV Ratings Duggar Wedding: Family Gravy Train Continues With Jinger’s Engagement Duggar Divorce: Jim Bob And Michelle Fight Over Josh’s Cheating And Affairs
September 6th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES, REALITY TV
  • Joseph Ciorra

    People don’t know how good they have it

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3