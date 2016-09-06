Michelle Not Ready to Forgive Josh

Duggar Family News: Jim Bob Ready to Divorce Over Josh Sex Scandals

“19 Kids and Counting” alums Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are reportedly on the brink of divorce again due to nonstop fighting over son Josh Duggar‘s child molestation and sex scandals.

Sources claim the Duggar family is split over whether to forgive Josh after he molested four of his sisters and cheated on his wife Anna.

The shocking revelations led TLC to cancel the family’s hit TV show, “19 Kids and Counting,” last year after 11 seasons.

Insiders say Jim Bob is ready to forgive Josh because he believes his son is cured of his porn and sex addictions, while Michelle thinks Josh needs more treatment.

Sources told InTouch tensions in the Duggar household have gotten so heated Jim Bob is ready to move out.

While Jim Bob and Michelle are not likely to divorce, this isn’t the first time divorce rumors have rocked the Duggars.

In July 2016, rumors swirled that Jim Bob and Michelle had been arguing constantly ever since Josh returned home from rehab, as TheImproper has reported.

“Michelle has actually raised her voice to Jim Bob, which never happens,” said a source. “It’s splitting the family apart.”

Josh’s child molestation scandal also caused a rift among the Duggar’s extended family. Some relatives are afraid to bring their small children around Josh, who admitted molesting five underage girls — including his sisters Jessa and Jill — when he was 14 years old.

In 2015, he admitted he had cheated on his wife Anna (who was then pregnant with their fourth child) with several women, including porn star Danica Dillon.

Josh’s child molestation past combined with his serial cheating caused TLC to cancel the Duggars’ hit TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, in July 2015.

The cancellation of “19 Kids” was a major financial setback for the Duggars, who earned $25,000 to $45,000 per episode. The Duggars have not been able to make the lost income with other jobs, as most of the clan are unemployed.

In 2015, the Duggar family reportedly lost over $25 million on lost book deals, endorsements and speaking engagements stemming from their show’s cancellation.

The Duggars are hoping to recapture the lucrative TV empire that came crashing down due to Josh’s sex scandals. TLC recently threw the Duggars a lifeline when it renewed their spinoff TV show, Jill and Jessa: Counting On, for a second season.

In true Duggar form, Jinger got engaged and Jessa got pregnant before the season 2 premiere, so it looks like the family’s reality TV gravy train is back. For now.