COMEDY

Samantha Bee Deconstructs Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Lies (watch!)

Tied to Decades-Long Voter Suppression Effort

By , December 6th, 2016

Samantha Bee takes a hard look at Donald Trump's recent claim that voter fraud was widespread during the election. A fucking lie, she says. (Photo: ScreenCap)

In a country where the news media is still befuddled by Donald Trump’s lies, leave it to late night comedian Samantha Bee to deconstruct the President-elect’s latest whopper. He claims millions of votes in the election were fake. She says he’s “lying his fucking face off.”

More and more these days, late night comedians have become the source for accurate analysis of the days major events.

In contrast, the news media chases its tail trying to report “objectively.” That’s not hard to do when political spin doctors and the president himself always talk in Orwellian newsspeak.

Comedians, on the other hand, have no such artificial restrictions. They can tell it like it is.

“One of the major questions being debated today is whether it’s okay for the president to lie his fucking face off 24 hours a day. Somehow, the jury is still out on that,” says Bee.

“For the record, massive voter fraud is a lie. But this lie didn’t spring Athena-like from Donald’s collapsing pumpkin of a head,” she adds.

Voter fraud is really a euphemism for voter suppression.

Indeed, Republican voter suppression efforts go back decades. Conservative think tanks in the 1970s figured out that Republicans do better in elections where fewer people–read poor and minority people–vote.

“They want everybody to vote. I don’t want everybody to vote,” said Paul Weyrich, co-founder of the conservative Heritage Foundation and Moral Majority, in a 1980 speech.

“As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections, quite candidly, goes up as the voting populace goes down,” he said.

“Republicans win if they keep people from voting, particularly Democrat people,” says Bee.

But wait, there’s more. Check out the video below.




December 6th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , , , , | Category: COMEDY
  • ArmedAmerican

    “Voter fraud is really a euphemism for voter suppression”
    ==============
    typical liberal bullcrap.
    Voter suppression is really a euphemism for lax voter laws that enable and encourage voter fraud

    • kredacter

      If anyone has evidence of massive voter fraud they have yet to produce it. It’s a fiction repeated by Trump and other hard right loonies. Whereas voter suppression is real and has been documented.

      • ArmedPatriots

        sorry son, but a bunch of whiningass liberals screaming about ‘suppression’ ISNT actually anything of the sort.
        WE ALL know what youre ACTUALLY arguing for is NO FKING RULES for voters so you can have your illegals vote and you’ll be able to vote 17 times without getting busted and ending up in jail.
        IF you slimebags wanted ‘integrity’ in the elections you WOULD support voter ID to start and WOULD support STRINGENT rules on voting so the count WOULD be VERIFIABLE.
        No…what you WANT is for us to NOT check who is voting as long as YOU can manipulate the votes and then you want to be able to cry and toss your tantrums and demand recounts when you lose.

