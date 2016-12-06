Tied to Decades-Long Voter Suppression Effort

Samantha Bee Deconstructs Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Lies (watch!)

In a country where the news media is still befuddled bylies, leave it to late night comedianto deconstruct the President-elect’s latest whopper. He claims millions of votes in the election were fake. She says he’s “lying his fucking face off.”

More and more these days, late night comedians have become the source for accurate analysis of the days major events.

In contrast, the news media chases its tail trying to report “objectively.” That’s not hard to do when political spin doctors and the president himself always talk in Orwellian newsspeak.

Comedians, on the other hand, have no such artificial restrictions. They can tell it like it is.

“One of the major questions being debated today is whether it’s okay for the president to lie his fucking face off 24 hours a day. Somehow, the jury is still out on that,” says Bee.

“For the record, massive voter fraud is a lie. But this lie didn’t spring Athena-like from Donald’s collapsing pumpkin of a head,” she adds.

Voter fraud is really a euphemism for voter suppression.

Indeed, Republican voter suppression efforts go back decades. Conservative think tanks in the 1970s figured out that Republicans do better in elections where fewer people–read poor and minority people–vote.

“They want everybody to vote. I don’t want everybody to vote,” said Paul Weyrich, co-founder of the conservative Heritage Foundation and Moral Majority, in a 1980 speech.

“As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections, quite candidly, goes up as the voting populace goes down,” he said.

“Republicans win if they keep people from voting, particularly Democrat people,” says Bee.

But wait, there’s more. Check out the video below.