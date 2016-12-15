First Artist To Be Announced for Inauguration

Jackie Evancho, 16, to Sing for Trump; Is She Safe With Groper in Chief?

the young singing phenom who wowed audiences on “America’s Got Talent,” has agreed to sing the National Anthem atinauguration. But is the singer, now 16, safe to be in the same room as the Groper in Chief.

Trump was blasted during the election for a nasty, misogynistic 2005 conversation with entertainment personality Billy Bush.

Recorded on an open mic, Trump bragged about how celebrity entitlement allowed him to hit on women without repercussions.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he boasted.

“Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything,” he crowed.

Trump also bragged about trying to seduce a married woman… without luck. “I did try and f-ck her. She was married,” Trump said. “I moved on her very heavily.”

Trump has also boasted about his attraction to young girls. He was sued by a woman who said Trump forced himself on her when she was 13 during a debauched party at known pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan apartment.

But the woman pulled out of the lawsuit under withering social media harassment and Trump’s campaign claimed she made up the claims.

In a 1992 “Entertainment Tonight” video, Trump greets a group of young girls at Trump Tower in Manhattan turned to the camera with a pity aside: “I am going to be dating her in ten years. Can you believe it?” he boasted, according to CBS News.

At the time, Trump was known for his blowout parties at the Plaza Hotel, which he then owned. The parties were fueled by cocaine and filled with very young women and underage girls, and rich, old men there to “fuck them,” one attendee told The Daily Beast.

Trump was also accused of barging into dressing rooms during filming of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. Often the women were topless or naked, some as young as 15 years old.

Four former contestants in the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant went public with stories about Trump suddenly appearing while they were in various states of undress.

“I’ll tell you the funniest is that I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed,” Trump told Howard Stern in a taped 2005 conversation.

“No men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in, because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it. … And you see these incredible looking women, and so I sort of get away with things like that,” he bragged.

Despite the revelations, Trump still won the Electoral College although he lost by a almost 3 million votes. As Trump apologists might say, his debauchery is already priced into his presidency.

Does that mean he’s free to grope again?

Evancho is definitely his type. The perky teen blew away “America’s Got Talent” as a 10-year-old in 2010. Trump’s inaugural committee said Evancho “represents the best and the brightest of America.”

She finished in second place on the show. Evancho met Trump at that time and still has a photo with him posted on her Facebook page.

“I’m so excited. It’s going to be awesome,” Evancho said on the “Today” show yesterday.

The Trump campaign has reportedly been having trouble getting artists to perform at the inauguration. Most top talent supported his rival Hillary Clinton.

But the inaugural committee said “world-class talent” is offering to perform, although Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are not among them.