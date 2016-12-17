Schools Jimmy on What Not to Buy New Mom

Reese Witherspoon Calls Herself a Pig on Tonight Show; Say What? (See!)

Reese Witherspoon recounted tales from the mommy track–in real life and the big screen– on the “Tonight Show” last night (Dec. 17). She was a show stopper when she called herself a “pig.” What’s up with that?

Witherspoon, the mother of three children, looked every inch like Jane Jetson in a black dress. The white cutout shoulder pieces swept up in a collar. Very space age.

The 40-year-old actress also schooled Jimmy on what to buy–and not buy–as a children’s gift for the mother with a newborn.

While Reese was explaining how her 17-year-old, Ava, is into music, Jimmy recalled buying her a drum when she was a baby.

“You got her a really loud toy?” Reese said. “And, you didn’t have any kids at the time, so you didn’t know you’re not supposed to buy a new mom a really super loud toy.”

“When you have your next baby, I’m going to buy you a really loud gong,” she added.

Reese also gave Jimmy the lowdown on her new movie, which is where the pig comes in. She plays a mommy sow with 25 piglets, trying to make it big in show business.

She voices the character in animated film, “Sing,” with Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton and Nick Kroll.

And, she sings!

“I’m a pig whose a mom of 25 piglets. I’m always singing in the kitchen and everybody ignores me. And, I’ve always had a secret dream to be a singer. So I manage to sneak out of the house and compete… in a singing competition.

Check out the video below.