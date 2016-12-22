Slew of Actresses Have Been Exposed by Hacks

Lucy Hale Latest Starlet Exposed in Internet Photo Leak; Vows to Sue

is the latest Hollywood starlet to see nude photos of herself leaked on the Internet, apparently lifted from her personal phone. She’s reportedly hired lawyers and is threatening to sue gossip Web sites that refused to take down the photos.

Hale, 27, is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery on the cable television series “Pretty Little Liars.”

The character is described as artsy and imaginative, with hipster style and also known on the show as the “weird girl.”

She started her career as a singer and was one of the five winners in 2003 on “American Juniors” a reality show spin-off “American Idol.” She moved to L.A. at 15 and started working as an actress.

She appeared on two episodes with Selena Gomez’s hit Disney show “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

She’s appeared on “Pretty Little Lairs” since 2010 and will appear in her first lead role in feature film “Dude,” an upcoming comedy-drama directed and written by Olivia Milch.

Kathryn Prescott, Alexandra Shipp, Awkwafina and Alex Wolff costar.

The photos were apparently sent to a girlfriend and lifted illegally.

According to one of the sites that posted them, Hale exposes her breasts in the photos to cheer up a friend who was involved in a car accident.

In one photo, a tattoo reading “Courage, dear heart” is clearly distinguishable under her left breast.

She claims that she took the photos, and, therefore, holds the copyrights, which would give her a legal right to have the photos removed.

Hale is one of a slew of actresses and other celebrities to see private nude photos hit the Internet over the past two years.

In 2014, Kate Upton, Jennifer Lawrence and by some counts as many as 100 other well-known celebrities were caught up in massive leak of personal nude or racy photos. All of the photos were taken from iPhones and had been uploaded to iCloud storage.

Several celebrities were able in that instance to have their nude photos removed from Web sites and the hacker was later prosecuted.

Earlier this year, Emma Watson successfully removed racy pics from a site, according to gossip site TMZ. She also claimed copyright infringement.