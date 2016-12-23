Dancers Performing With 'Tears In Their Eyes'

Rockettes Feel Grabbed by Pus*y Over 'Forced' Trump Inauguration Show

The, the all female troupe famed for their leggy dances, are in uproar. They’ve been scheduled to perform atinauguration and threatened with losing their jobs if they refused the gig.

The Trump inaugural committee has been spurned by every major artist and is scrambling to find entertainment for its inaugural balls.

The Rockettes seemed like a sure bet. Show owner MSG Productions announced the deal yesterday to perform at the Jan. 20 inauguration.

But dancers aren’t exactly doing jump kicks over the news.

Rockette Phoebe Pearl reflected the feelings of many dancers.

“Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed,” she wrote on an Instagram post last night (Dec. 22).

> Most of the Rockettes do not want to perform at the inauguration. AGVA, their union, has put in writing to the… https://t.co/BR04tTAsvA — Amanda Duarte (@duarteamanda) December 23, 2016

“The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling,” she added.

“I am speaking for just myself but please know that after we found out this news, we have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts #notmypresident”

The Rockettes will apparently be performing under duress. Their union, the American Guild of Variety Artists, sent out an email to the dancers warning them not to boycott the event.

“Everyone is entitled to her own political beliefs, but there is no room for this in the workplace,” the email said, according to a copy obtained by Broadway World.

“If you are not full time, you do not have to sign up to do this work. If you are full time, you are obligated.”

According to one source, full-time dancers have been told they will be fired if they fail to perform.

“It’s perfect actually,” wrote Amanda Duarte, a writer, actor and director who lives in Brooklyn.

“What could be more fitting for this inauguration than forcing a group of women to do something with their bodies against their will?”

Duarte was indirectly referencing more than a dozen women who went public before the election accusing Trump of fondling or sexually assaulting them during his career.

Trump was blasted during the election for a nasty, misogynistic 2005 conversation with entertainment personality Billy Bush.

Recorded on an open mic, Trump bragged about how celebrity entitlement allowed him to hit on women without repercussions.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he boasted.

“Grab them by the pus*y. You can do anything,” he crowed.

Trump also bragged about trying to seduce a married woman… without luck. “I did try and f-ck her. She was married,” Trump said. “I moved on her very heavily.”

So far the only entertainment will be provided by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir (so much for Godliness) and 16-year-old former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jackie Evancho.

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Botticelli was reportedly offered to perform but withdrew in the face of heated fan protests. Trump inauguration committee Chairman Thomas J. Barrack said told reporters Boticelli’s offer was turned down.