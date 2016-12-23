Boyfriend, Twins Make Cameo Appearances

Mariah Carey Sings 'Titillating' Version of Here Comes Santa Claus (see!)

Mariah Carey appears to barely contain herself in a stunningly risque red gown in a new video for her holiday classic “Here comes Santa Claus.” The video has some nifty dancing and three special guest stars.

Carey enlists some help from back-up dancer and new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and twins Monroe and Moroccan.

The tune has a new arrangement. It has a dance vibe with a hip-hop inflection. Carey posted the video on her Web site Mariahsworld.com, fulfilling a promise to give fans a Christmas surprise.

The singer’s figure-hugging sequined gown showed off enough cleavage to make even Santa blush.

Boyfriend Tanaka pranced around in the background while the twins played mischievous elves.