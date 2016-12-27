Humans Confront Unspeakable Alien Horrors

Ridley Scott's Dark Vision of Space Lives in Alien: Covenant (New Trailer!)

s dark vision of space lives on in the latest film “Alien Covenant.” A new trailer for the movie plays off the prospect that the final frontier harbors unspeakable horrors amid its many spectacular wonders.

The question is can we tell the difference between the two?

“Alien,” the original 1979 film, portrayal space as a hostile environment. Creatures as black as space itself stalked humans in the claustrophobic confines of their spaceships with no place to run and no place to hide.

Judging by the mostly negative reviews, “Alien” appeared destined for the dustbin of space horror movies. But the film’s stark portrayal struck a nerve with moviegoers.

The film grossed $203 million worldwide, putting it firmly in sequel territory, but who knew it would become an enduring franchise? Three sequels followed in 1986, 1992 and 1997.

Now “Alien” has spawned a new prequel series. The first was 2012 film “Prometheus” followed now by “Alien: Covenant.”

Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace and Guy Pearce reprise roles from “Prometheus.” They’re joined by Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir and James Franco.

Like its predecessors, the new film preys on humankind’s desire to “conquer” new worlds and discover the origin of our own species.

The latest clip unfolds on the colony ship “Covenant.” It’s on a voyage to a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy.

Their destination seems like an earthly paradise, until they discover the planet’s sole inhabitant, the “synthetic” David (Fassbender), from the doomed Prometheus expedition.

The planet harbors an unspeakable horror.

The film will be released May 19, 2017, by 20th Century Fox. Check out the clip below.