Beloved for Her Role as Princess Leia in Series

Carrie Fisher of Star Wars Fame Dies From Heart Attack Complications

, immortalized in film as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, has died from complications of a severe heart attack that left her without a pulse for as long as 15 minutes. Brain damage is almost unavoidable and proved fatal to the actress. She was 60.

Simon Halls, the family’s spokesperson, said Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers,” said Halls on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourdes.

Fisher, 60, suffered the attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She traveling home for Christmas after promoting her new memoir, “The Princess Diarist” in Europe.

A passenger administered CPR but she was unable to breathe on her own for about 10 minutes, according to a distress call from the flight.

Just going two minutes without oxygen can cause damage to specific parts of the brain. Four minutes without oxygen, causes brain cells to be lost permanently.

When lack of blood flow to the brain lasts longer than 10 minutes most patients do not regain consciousness, although there have been exceptions, according to medical references.

The next 48 hours will be critical to her ability to recover, according to medical references.

Earlier, Todd Fisher, the star’s brother, told Variety in a phone interview that doctors have provided “no good or bad news.”

Fisher was reportedly being kept a live with the aid of a ventilator, although that presents its own problems. She faced dangers from pneumonia and blood clots, which can be fatal if clots move to the heart or lungs.

Fisher medical emergency began while her flight was still in the air about 15 minutes from LAX. But she was reportedly in a distressed condition for most of the flight, according to Los Angeles Times.

Paramedics continued life-saving efforts for another 15 minutes once on the ground before restoring her pulse, TMZ reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said the paramedicas provided “advanced life support, aggressively treated, and transported” the patient to UCLA Medical Center.