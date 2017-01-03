Multi-Talented Actress Ready for Mature Roles

Disney Queen Dove Cameron Hot, Ready for 2017 Breakout (photos!)

Dove Cameron, the ex-Disney Teen Queen, is busting to breakout in 2017 as Young Hollywood’s latest blonde bombshell. The sexy, ingenue showcased her talents in the recent NBC Special “Hairspray Live!” and But that’s not all that’s in store for the multi-talented actress.

Dove, 20, will also reprise her role in the Disney Channel original movie sequel to her film “Descendants.”

She’s star as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, opposite Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Mitchell Hope and China Anne McClain.

The film, titled “Descendant’s 2” will premiere this summer. The story picks up with Ben (Hope), as king of Auradon. He helps Mal (Cameron), Evie (Carson), Carlos (Boyce) and Jay (Stewart), balance their wicked roots with their newfound life at Auradon Prep, according to the movie synopsis.

She’ll also swing into action in the upcoming animated television series “Ultimate Spider-Man vs. the Sinister 6,” based on the Marvel comics hero.

While Dove is still a Disney queen, she’s ready to break out in 2017 into more mature roles.

Check out her photos below.

