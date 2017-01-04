Will President Barge into Dressing Room?

Rockettes Told Suck It Up, Tolerate Intolerance for Trump Inaugural Show

, one of New York City’s cultural icons, are still roiling after company ownertold the troupe to suck it up and “tolerate intolerance” for theirinauguration show. But resistance is still strong among the ladies.

Dolan, who heads Madison Square Garden and MSG Productions, which owns Radio City dancers, met with the women in an effort to convince them to perform.

“This is a great national event,” he said, according to a transcript of the meeting obtained by fashion magazine Marie Claire.

“Every four years we put in a new president. It’s a huge moment in the country’s history. It usually signifies a whole change in how the government is going to run.

“The fact that we get to participate in it…we are an American brand, and I think it’s very appropriate that the Rockettes dance in the inaugural and 4th of July and our country’s great historical moments.”

When the deal was announced last month, Rockettes were told they must perform or face losing their jobs.

“Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed,” wrote dancer Phoebe Pearl on an Instagram post last Dec. 22.

“The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling,” she added.

Their union, American Guild of Variety Artists, intervened and reached a compromise. The performance would be voluntary. But that presented problems of its own.

So far, no African-American dancers have signed up for the show, according to the magazine.

Beside their own personal distaste for performing for Trump, some dancers feared their appearance would tarnish and politicize the brand. To the contrary, Dolan asserted, Trump voters would stand by the dancers.

“A good portion of people voted for this person. Hopefully they will like our brand. If 1 percent of them come to our show, we’re going to do great,” he said.

Meanwhile, dancers also revealed that Trump supporters have been trolling them mercilessly on social media. “I’ve had people messaging me: ‘Just shut up and dance,'” one performer said.

“We were #1 trending on Twitter, and it’s just really hard to see, especially our faces being likened to Nazis,” the dancer added.

“Is this not something we could have foreseen? I think it’s been really hard for all of us. Especially around Christmas, and the schedule’s so hard, and we’re all so tired.”

Dancers said they were also facing backlash from the theater community in particular—the dancers’ friends and colleagues who “really suffered this past election cycle from this hate.”

“I mean, it just sounds like you’re asking us to be tolerant of intolerance,” one dancer interjected.

“Yeah, in a way, I guess we are doing that,” said an exasperated Dolan. “What other choices do we have? What else would you suggest?”

“We’re celebrating a new president, not necessarily this president,” Dolan added, wrapping the meeting.

Trump was blasted during the election for a nasty, misogynistic 2005 conversation with entertainment personality Billy Bush.

Recorded on an open mic, Trump bragged about how celebrity entitlement allowed him to hit on women without repercussions.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he boasted.

“Grab them by the pus*y. You can do anything,” he crowed.

Trump also bragged about trying to seduce a married woman… without luck. “I did try and f-ck her. She was married,” Trump said. “I moved on her very heavily.”

He was married at the time to his third wife, Melania, who is not joining him in Washington.

More than a dozen women came forward, including contestants from the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, to relate how Trump groped, or sexually assaulted them.

Trump bragged in a 2005 Hoard Stern interview about walking in on pageant contestants, some as young as 15, while they were dressing,

“Before a show, I’ll go backstage and everyone’s getting dressed, and everything else, and you know, no men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it,” he said.

“You know, I’m inspecting because I want to make sure that everything is good. You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody okay?’” he said he would ask.

“And you see these incredible looking women, and so, I sort of get away with things like that.”

Trump heatedly denied the allegations and vowed to sue each woman who had accused him. But so far, no law suits have been filed.