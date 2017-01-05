Will NFL Demand Drug Tests Before Game?

Justin Bieber, NY Giants Stars Linked to Drug Use on Miami Party Boat (video)

and four hard-partying New York Giants players, including star receiverallegedly passed around drugs “like candy” on a Miami party boat, elevating an annoying distraction into a possible scandal ahead of the Giant’s playoff game.

Breckham, and fellow players Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis jetted to Miami to blow off steam after their game with the Washington Redskins.

They were spotted partying until 6 a.m. at a Miami club with Bieber and rapper Trey Songz. The next day they took the party to a boat, according to widely circulated photos.

A video of the party that has gone viral contains audio of Shepard turning down an offer to take the prescription drug Adderall. The substance is banned by the NFL.

“I know, but I can’t take Adderall,” Shepard apparently says. “I play football.”

Details of the party were reported by sports gossip site TerezOwens.com. It said, citing “sources,” that drugs where being handled out “like candy” and “a lot of marijuana (was) being smoked.”

For his part, Shepard denied knowing anything about Adderall in a statement to the New York Daily News.

Head coach Ben McAdoo and the players blew off the reports in a pre-game news conference.

“The players were off,” he said. “They showed up Tuesday ready to work and had a good practice today.”

Beckam also ducked questions.

“Right now I’m really more focused on the Packers and the Giants, so any of those questions, whenever any of ya’ll want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we can do that after the playoffs,” he said.

When news first surfaced about the partying Giants players it recalled an incident nine years ago involving Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo then girlfriend Jessica Simpson and wide receiver Jason Witten.

They jetted off to Cabo San Lucas before a playoff game, creating an uproar. The Cowboys lost the game, even though they were favored to win.

“The reports of rampant drug use on the boat, and the video audio evidence of Shepard seemingly being offered Adderall — not to mention any association at all with Bieber — are enough evidence to demonstrate that these young men put themselves in a potentially compromising position,” wrote Pat Leonard in the Daily News.

The presence of drugs has turned the Giants’ excursion into a potential scandal. It raises questions whether the National Football League will demand drug tests before the playoff game, the Giants’ first in five years.