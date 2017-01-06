Polarizing News Anchor Called a Propagandist

Megyn Kelly Won't be Taking Over Today Show; NBC Shoots Down Report

won’t be replacinganytime soon, if at ever, on NBC’s flagship morning program “Today,” despite tabloid reports to the contrary. At the moment Kelly has no formal role at the network.

Industry insiders are still scratching their heads over why NBC hired the former Fox News anchor, whom many consider a “propagandist” rather than a journalist.

If anything, Kelly is a highly polarizing figure. While she may be adored by conservatives, she created a lot of animosity with her biases at Fox.

As best as our sources can figure, NBC honcho Andy Lack was stampeded into hiring her to prevent her from going to ABC.

After a short series of mis-steps, NBC lost it’s No. 1 ratings perch to ABC rival “Good Morning America,” and the competition is intense.

Kelly was also reportedly wooed by CNN, but an ABC source says it never had any intention of offering her a job.

Now the question is what should NBC do with her.

Tabloid reports, traced back to the New York Post’s Page Six gossip column, claimed Kelly was being groomed to replace Guthrie, who has been a polarizing figure in her own right.

Three years ago, in what looked like a panicked move, NBC fired Anne Curry as “Today” show co-host after only a year in the job, even though she was well-known and popular. She’d worked as the news reader for 13 years.

The botched move created a backlash against the show, and Guthrie bore the brunt of it.

The sad fact is she’s 15 years younger than Curry, who was 55 at the time. Guthrie is also sexier, bubbly, flirtatious, some may call it charisma, and better looking.

And, she’s not going anywhere.

Guthrie just inked a five-year deal with “Today” that keeps her firmly seated on the anchor’s couch, according to sources.

Kelly may sub for her while Guthrie is on maternity leave and NBC tries to work her into their news lineup.

“A lead anchor role at ‘Today’ isn’t part of the conversation for Megyn,” a source told The Post.

The goal was simply to get someone of Megyn’s talent and caliber through the door at NBC. We have not made a decision on her daytime slot. It is being discussed.”

Kelly reportedly signed with the network after she was promised a daytime slot and a Sunday night show, according to The Post.

Like the Curry debacle, history seems to be repeating itself. Lack went with flash instead of experience; beauty instead of solid journalism credentials.

