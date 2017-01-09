Golden Siren of the Golden Globes

Emily Ratajakowski Sparks Uproar in Sultry Golden Globes Gown (photos!)

Emily Ratajkowski, the sultry model and actress, brought sensuality, sexiness and controversy to the Golden Globes red carpet in a look that easily stole the evening and caused some to criticize her look. But she was totally on fire in her revealing gown.

The 25-year-old starlet who is totally comfortable in her own skin, caused a tabloid frenzy after the ceremony when she flashed her panties.

She was at the 18th annual Warner Bros., InStyle post Golden Globes party when she playfully flipped open the split-skirt of her gown to flash her demure pink panties.

Her revealing gown by Reem Acra. With all the panels and splits it was hard to tell where it started, where it ended and what held it all together.

A jewel encrusted strip in the front and the bejeweled back piece provide some structure for the flowing gown.

Emily shot to fame as a nude dancer in Robin Thick’s racy 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video. She’s since segued into acting with roles in “Gone Girl,” “Entourage” and “We Are Your Friends.”

Check out her stunning photos.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest celebrity news. Follow TheImproper

