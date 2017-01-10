Decolletage Makes a Fashion Statement

Cleavage Reigns: Plunging Necklines Golden at The Golden Globes (Photos!)

Fromto, there was no shortage of cleavage at thein Hollywood over the weekend. Dozens of denizens made a fashion statement with plunging necklines. Tinseltown’s most tittlating fashion trend never goes out of style.

A slew of variations on the theme were evident this year as sirens like Emily Ratajkowski, Mandy Moore, Dove Cameron and Kristin Cavallari sported the look.

Dove, 20, sexed up her look with a Rachel Zoe dress, a Renvi choker and earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes. She’s best known for her role in Disney’s “Liv & Maddie.”

Stone, 25, looked like a porcelain statue in her pink Valentino dress.

Although stars try to look their best, many celebs are starting to balk at talking about their gowns on the red carpet. The questions are deemed “sexist.”

But so far, no starlet has shown up at the glamorous ceremony wearing sack cloth.

Just check out the photos below. Warning: Not all cleavages are equal.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest fashion news. Follow TheImproper

