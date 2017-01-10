Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
FASHION

Cleavage Reigns: Plunging Necklines Golden at The Golden Globes (Photos!)

Decolletage Makes a Fashion Statement

By , January 10th, 2017

Actress Mandy Moore went low with a plunging neckline at the 74th Golden Globes Awards. Cleavage was a major fashion trend this year. (Photo: HFPA)

From Emma Stone to Felicity Huffman, there was no shortage of cleavage at the 74th Golden Globes in Hollywood over the weekend. Dozens of denizens made a fashion statement with plunging necklines. Tinseltown’s most tittlating fashion trend never goes out of style.

A slew of variations on the theme were evident this year as sirens like Emily Ratajkowski, Mandy Moore, Dove Cameron and Kristin Cavallari sported the look.

Dove, 20, sexed up her look with a Rachel Zoe dress, a Renvi choker and earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes. She’s best known for her role in Disney’s “Liv & Maddie.”

Stone, 25, looked like a porcelain statue in her pink Valentino dress.

Although stars try to look their best, many celebs are starting to balk at talking about their gowns on the red carpet. The questions are deemed “sexist.”

But so far, no starlet has shown up at the glamorous ceremony wearing sack cloth.

Just check out the photos below. Warning: Not all cleavages are equal.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest fashion news.


Plunging Necklines Are Golden at Golden Globes (Click Photos to Enlarge!)
688463311LC00008_Warner_Bro687593731NT00134_HBO_s_Offi691319649LM00034_Amazon_Stucleavage-globes06cleavage-globes05cleavage-globes04688463311LC00001_Warner_Bro691319649LM00121_Amazon_Stu691319649TW00003_Amazon_Stu690147713ES00050_2017_Weins691319649NL00017_Amazon_Stu691319649LM00064_Amazon_Stu691161597MM00047_The_Weinst690147713TL00013_2017_Weinscleavage-globes28cleavage-globes27cleavage-globes26cleavage-globes25cleavage-globes23cleavage-globes22cleavage-globes21cleavage-globes20691319649NL00035_Amazon_Stu




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Miley Cyrus Lover Stella Maxwell; See Why Miley’s Hot for Her (12 photos!) Robert Pattinson Dior Gal Pal Camille Rowe a Summer Fantasy (Photos!) Charlotte McKinney, the New Jayne Mansfield, Not Just a Burger Gal (pics!) Dolce & Gabbana In Hot Water Again for Ad Depicting Gang Bang (Photo)
January 10th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , , | Category: FASHION

BREAKING NEWS!

Emily Ratajakowski Sparks Uproar in Sultry Golden Globes Gown (photos!)

Emily Ratajakowski Sparks Uproar in Sultry Golden Globes Gown (photos!)

Emily Ratajkowski, the sultry model and actress, brought sensuality, sexiness and controversy to the... Read More

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3