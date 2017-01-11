Collusion, Bribery Detailed in Explosive Memos

Trump Snared in 'Golden Showers' Sex by Russians in Secret Blackmail Plot

Donald Trump has been carefully “cultivated” for at least five years by Russian agents who developed extensive ties to Trump’s presidential campaign and collected compromising details about his sexcapades for blackmail purposes, according to controversial memorandum supposedly prepared by an ex-British intelligence agent.

The memos, which surfaced publicly for the first time yesterday are detailed and damning. But are the memos true?

If so, it helps explain Trump’s fondness for Russian President Vladimir Putin. It also explains Putin’s desire to subvert the U.S. election on Trump’s behalf.

But the most damning claim is that Trump and his campaign engaged in a “quid pro quo” with the Russian government that can only be described as treason.

In return for intervention in the election, Trump agreed to “sideline Russian intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue” and to “raise US/NATO defense commitments in the Baltics and Eastern Europe to deflect attention away from the Ukraine.”

Tens of thousands of dollars changed hands as part of the operation, facilitated by Russian emigres in the United States and Russian diplomats.

It also claims Trump has been gathering and providing detailed intelligence to the Putin government on the activities of Russian oligarchs in the United States, in effect, operating as a Russian agent.

The documents cite a number of sources both in Russian and among Trump’s own associates.

The documents name former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, campaign adviser Carter Page, retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as key players in the collaboration, which include paid trips to Moscow.

Trump and his campaign team angrily denied all of the allegations contained in the lengthy document, which has the air of authenticity, but may prove to be unverifiable.

If it is a hoax, it’s an exhaustive effort to discredit the president-elect by someone with detailed knowledge of Trump’s campaign and Kremlin intelligence operatives.

The author is a former British spy trusted by American intelligence who was stationed in Russia in the 1990s but now runs a private intelligence company that does opposition research” according to CNN.

The collection of memoranda appears to have been written over a period of months starting in 2015 through Oct. 2016.

According to a summary of the documents, the author says Russia has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Trump for at least the past five years.

Trump was allegedly offered sweetheart real estate deals in Russia, in conjunction with Russia’s hosting of the 2018 World Cup soccer tournament. But Trump reportedly turned them down.

If the author was out to hype Trump’s involvement with the Russians, claiming he was involved in deals would be a far more damning. To acknowledge that Trump spurned the offers lends credence to the claim.

“However, he and his inner circle have accepted a regular flow of intelligence from the Kremlin, including on his Democratic and other political rivals,” it states.

The Russian intelligence agency, known as the FSB, has been collecting information on Trump’s activities in Russia, including engaging in perverted sex acts that were arranged and observed by the FSB. The goal was to collect information that could be used to blackmail Trump.

Democratic rival Hillary Clinton was also monitored and bugged by the FSB on her visits to Russia as Secretary of State, but failed to turn up any embarrassing conduct.

Putin, according to the report, directly supervised the activities. The Russian president is a former officer in the KGB, the old Soviet Union’s intelligence agency.

Money & Power reported exclusively on Jan. 2 that Putin was setting up Trump to act as the “cat’s paw” in a push to extend Russian control over the Ukraine, the Baltic States and Eastern Europe.

The documents confirm the story. It says Putin’s desire is to restore Russia’s 19th century grandeur as a major economic and military power with influence over Western Europe.

Money & Power reported that Putin’s strategic goals are nothing less than the goals of 19th century Imperial Russian Tsars. They strove to make Russia an economic power, secure its national borders and expand its influence across Western Europe.

The Kremlin was reportedly well aware of Trump’s obsessions and taste for sexual perversions. The business mogul’s vulgar and misogynistic treatment of women was documented during the campaign.