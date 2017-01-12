Allegedly Prostitutes in Russia 'Performed'

When It Rains, It Pours; Samantha Bee Riffs on Trump's Alleged Pee Play (see!)

, the potty-mouth late night comedian, was in her element last night (Jan. 11) riffing on reportsallegedly paid Russian prostitutes to urinate on each other while he watch. “Hallelujah!” Bee shouted. “It’s comedy Christmas!”

Trump traveled to Russia in 2013 and allegedly stayed in the presidential suite of the Moscow Ritz Carlton Hotel. The hotel is known to be thoroughly bugged by the FSB, the documents note.

In fact, Trump was in Russia that year to host the Miss Universe pageant in the Russian capital. The Obamas traveled to Moscow in July 2009.

After learning that President Obama and his wife had stayed in the same room, Trump reportedly hired prostitutes to come to the room and so he could watch them engage in “golden showers” on the bed where the Obama’s slept.

In a separate instance, the documents detail another trip by Trump to St. Petersburg. While there, he allegedly paid bribes to locals and engaged in sex with prostitutes, who were later paid off for their silence.

The whole episode was too rich for Bee to ignore.

“No one would ever believe that President Obama paid someone to urinate on him,” Bee quipped. “He’s got people who do that for free.” The screen behind her cut to images of Senator Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

The hypocrisy was also not lost on Bee over FBI Director James Comey’s refusal to discuss whether the FBI is investigating Trump’s links to Russia.

Comey almost single handedly sunk Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign by revealing 11 days before the election that the FBI was reopening its investigation into her email server.

He not only broke all tradition and violated U.S. Justice Department protocols, but investigators were operating off a bogus search warrant.

“It’s fun to watch a livid Orange Julius explain that he can’t be into water sports because he’s a germaphobe,” Bee noted. “[But] we may have just witnessed what the history books will call the end of America’s tradition of a free press.”

Wow…that’s not so funny.

In any event, check out the video below.