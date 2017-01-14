Moscow Visit Subject of Golden Shower Dossier

Trump Hit on Me During 2013 Russia Visit, Hungarian Beauty Queen Says

was on the prowl for more than just prostitutes during his 2013 visit to Moscow. A Hungarian beauty queen says Trump, who was married, gave her his business card and private phone number before inviting her to his hotel suite.

She blew him off, but kept the business card, she says.

At the time, Trump was married to his third wife, Melania Trump, whom he wed 2005. She is the new First Lady.

Kata Sarka, at the time the reigning Miss Hungary, said Trump and a phalanx of his bodyguards approached her during a party following the Miss Universe Pageant.

“He grabbed my hand like this,” she demonstrated in an interview with a Hungarian-language program called “Kasza Taxi.”

“He was standing in the middle of a group of bodyguards, he grabbed my hand, he pulled me towards himself, and he asked, ‘Who are you?'” she added.

Sarka still has the business card and showed it to Blikk, a Hungarian tabloid newspaper.

Trump was in Moscow as host of the Miss Universe pageant in November 2013.

During the trip, he allegedly hired prostitutes to perform “golden shower” sex acts in the presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, according to an intelligence dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent.

Agents of Russia’s FSB intelligence unit allegedly videotaped the incident to use as blackmail, according to the dossier.

Trump bragged in a 2005 interview with Howard Stern that he often barged in on Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants to catch the girls in various states of undress. Some were as young as 15-years-old.

Trump said he had a right to “inspect” naked women at the Miss USA pageant because he owned the contest.

“I’ll tell you the funniest is that I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed,” according to the interview.

“No men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in, because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it…. ‘Is everyone OK?’ You know, they’re standing there with no clothes.”

Tasha Dixon, who competed as Miss Arizona in the 2001 pageant, said Trump popped into the contestant dressing room unannounced while they were all in the process of changing their clothes.

‘Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half naked changing into our bikinis,’ Dixon told the local CBS station Los Angeles.

“He just came strolling right in. There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Other girls were naked,” she said.

More than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances, including fondling and groping them. During the campaign Trump vowed to sue every woman, but so far he’s taken no legal action.

Sarka said she brushed off Trump, because “he’s not my type.”