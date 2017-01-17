Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
FASHION

Jasmine Tookes Shades Lighter in New Maxim Spread: Digitally Altered? (see)

Victoria's Secret Model Gets Heavy Airbrushing

By , January 17th, 2017

Jasmine Tookes is featured in a stunning Maxim magazine photo spread, but she looks shades lighter than her un-retouched photo (inset). Has she been digitally altered? (Photo: Maxim)

Jasmine Tookes, the stunning new Victoria’s Secret model, snags the cover of Maxim magazine’s February issue, butshe looks shades lighter than her natural ebony color in the photo spread, suggesting some heavy-handed airbrushing.

Tookes, 25, of Huntington Beach, Calif., was a featured model in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She is only the third black model in the brand’s history to don it’s diamond and emerald “fantasy bra.” This year’s bra was worth an estimated $3 million.

She followed supermodels Tyra Banks and Selita Ebanks.

It was considered a prestige assignment, especially for a model who has been with the brand for less than three years. She signed in 2015.

“It’s like going from rookie to MVP in just two seasons,” the magazine noted.

“A lot of my followers are African-American girls, and they’re excited. It encourages them and gives them hope…If you want to go for something, go for it,” Tookes tells the magazine.

advertisement

If that’s so, Tookes’ fans might be a tad disappointed with the magazine. In the high-glam shoot by Gilles Bensimon, her skintone appears much lighter.

That sends a wrong signal to African-American girls who are sensitive about varying shades of skin color.

Digitally altered fashion photos have been criticized for presenting an unrealistic and un-achievable look that causes body image problems.

Tookes sultry shots are striking and sexy in equal measure, the magazine notes, but they would have been even much better without so much over-styling.

Check out the photos and Tookes’ behind the scenes video.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest election coverage.


Jasmine Tookes Sexy, Sophisticated in Maxim (Click Photos to Enlarge!)




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Brooke Perry Breaks Out; Victoria’s Secret Hot New Model (16 Photos!) Candice Swanepoel a Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Goddess in New Photos! Is Candice Swanepoel the Most Desirable Woman in the World? (pics!) Victoria’s Secret Superbowl Ad First Look; See the Smokin’ Hot Angels
January 17th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , | Category: FASHION
Subscribe!
To TheImproper's Free Email Newsletters!
Just Enter your Email Address and Click Subscribe

All Improper News & Gossip
Top Arts News & Gossip
Top Theater News & Gossip
Top Music News & Gossip
Top Fashion News & Gossip
Top Film News & Gossip
Improper Dining Guide
Improper Top NYC Events

Delivered by FeedBurner

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3