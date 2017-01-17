Victoria's Secret Model Gets Heavy Airbrushing

Jasmine Tookes Shades Lighter in New Maxim Spread: Digitally Altered? (see)

, the stunning new Victoria’s Secret model, snags the cover of Maxim magazine’s February issue, butshe looks shades lighter than her natural ebony color in the photo spread, suggesting some heavy-handed airbrushing.

Tookes, 25, of Huntington Beach, Calif., was a featured model in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She is only the third black model in the brand’s history to don it’s diamond and emerald “fantasy bra.” This year’s bra was worth an estimated $3 million.

She followed supermodels Tyra Banks and Selita Ebanks.

It was considered a prestige assignment, especially for a model who has been with the brand for less than three years. She signed in 2015.

“It’s like going from rookie to MVP in just two seasons,” the magazine noted.

“A lot of my followers are African-American girls, and they’re excited. It encourages them and gives them hope…If you want to go for something, go for it,” Tookes tells the magazine.

If that’s so, Tookes’ fans might be a tad disappointed with the magazine. In the high-glam shoot by Gilles Bensimon, her skintone appears much lighter.

That sends a wrong signal to African-American girls who are sensitive about varying shades of skin color.

Digitally altered fashion photos have been criticized for presenting an unrealistic and un-achievable look that causes body image problems.

Tookes sultry shots are striking and sexy in equal measure, the magazine notes, but they would have been even much better without so much over-styling.

