Plays Off Misogynistic 2005 Conversation

Fiona Apple Tells Trump to Keep His Tiny Hands Off Underpants (listen!)

, the downtown hipster singer who has an uncanny eye for truth, has put together a little ditty for President-electinauguration. It’s a not-so-subtle reminder to keep his “tiny hands” off womens’ underpants.

The song, actually more like a chant, is a play off Trump’s infamous 2005 “hot mic” conversation with talk show personality Billy Bush.

She penned it as a chant for the Women’s march on Washington, a counter-inaugural protest march that’s expected to draw 200,000 people.

Trump bragged about how celebrity entitlement allowed him to hit on women without repercussions.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he boasted. “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything,” he crowed.

Trump also bragged about trying to seduce a married woman… without luck. “I did try and f-ck her. She was married,” Trump said. “I moved on her very heavily.”

He was married at the time to his third wife, Melania, who is not joining him in Washington.

The conversation cost Bush his job. Unfortunately, Trump didn’t suffer the same fate.

Apple, 39, also released a Trump Christmas parody song to the tune of “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.”

Check out her latest offering below. Listen for the chorus!