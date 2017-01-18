Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

MUSIC

Fiona Apple Tells Trump to Keep His Tiny Hands Off Underpants (listen!)

Plays Off Misogynistic 2005 Conversation

By , January 18th, 2017

Fiona Apple has a message for Donald Trump. She tells him where not to put his tiny hands in a new ditty. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)


Fiona Apple, the downtown hipster singer who has an uncanny eye for truth, has put together a little ditty for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. It’s a not-so-subtle reminder to keep his “tiny hands” off womens’ underpants.

The song, actually more like a chant, is a play off Trump’s infamous 2005 “hot mic” conversation with talk show personality Billy Bush.

Related: Trump Hit on Me During 2013 Russia Visit, Hungarian Beauty Queen Says

She penned it as a chant for the Women’s march on Washington, a counter-inaugural protest march that’s expected to draw 200,000 people.

Trump bragged about how celebrity entitlement allowed him to hit on women without repercussions.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he boasted. “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything,” he crowed.

Related: When It Rains, It Pours; Samantha Bee Riffs on Trump’s Alleged Pee Play (see!)

Trump also bragged about trying to seduce a married woman… without luck. “I did try and f-ck her. She was married,” Trump said. “I moved on her very heavily.”

He was married at the time to his third wife, Melania, who is not joining him in Washington.

The conversation cost Bush his job. Unfortunately, Trump didn’t suffer the same fate.

Related: Trump Snared in ‘Golden Showers’ Sex by Russians in Secret Blackmail Plot

Apple, 39, also released a Trump Christmas parody song to the tune of “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.”

Check out her latest offering below. Listen for the chorus!




January 18th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: MUSIC

