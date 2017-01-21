Obsession With Her Was Insane, She Says

Kristen Stewart Recalls Bizarre Trump Twitter Rant Over Robert Pattinson

andhad legions of “Twilight” movie fans, but the Hollywood actress found out the hard way thatwas one of them. He bashed her incessantly in tweets that she called “insane.”

Trump was just another reality television personality at the time, hosting “Celebrity Apprentice.”

But he was already exhibiting the signs aberrant behavior that became a trademark of his Twitter rants during the campaign, leading up to his inauguration yesterday (Jan. 20) at the nation’s 45th president.

“‘He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is fucking crazy,” Stewart told Variety magazine at the Sundance Film Festival.

At the time, Stewart had just been caught in a cheating scandal on her boyfriend of four years, both off-screen and on-screen as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” movies.

She was brutally outed after a tabloid published photos of her in the arms of her “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

After she apologized profusely, the couple made an effort at reconciliation. That’s when Trump got into the act.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” he tweeted in Oct. 2012. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch.”

“He can do much better.” he added.

His interference didn’t end there. He tweeted at least four more times.

“Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert,” he continued in another Tweet over the course of a week.

“Lots of response to my Pattinson/reunion. She will cheat again–100 certain–am I ever wrong?”

“Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on…I hope!”

“After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with–she will cheat on him again!”

Trump even offered to set up Pattinson with one of the contestants of his Miss Universe pageant.

Say what you will about Kristen’s actions, but it’s safe to say their fans were hoping the would stay together while Trump was trying to tear them apart.

Of course, Trump is well schooled in infidelity. He’s cheated on all three of his wives.

For the record, Stewart and Pattinson broke up in May 2013, so Trump’s advice apparently feel on deaf ears.

Kristen, of course, took a radical turn after the break up and started dating women exclusively.

Pattinson has been dating UK performance artist FKA Twigs for a couple of years and the couple is now engaged.

As for Trump, well, the craziness continues.