SNL Cold Open Puts Freeze on Trump Fears

Putin Steps In For Trump, Reassures Nation... Now That He Owns Us (see!)

Donald Trump’s inaugural speech left most of the country flat, as well as his BFF Vladimir Putin, but not to worry. Uncle Vlad made a special appearance on Saturday Night Live to assure the American people he has our back… now that he owns us.

Okay, it was really Beck Bennett and Kate McKinnon teaming up for the show’s cold open in a hilarious skit.

Trump is no friend of the late-night sketch show. He’s ranted on Twitter over Alex Baldwin’s killer impersonations of the new commander in chief.

Baldwin’s Trump was a no show, but he was in Uncle Vlad’s thoughts.

“Many of you a scared and marching the streets. You are worried that your country is in the hands of this… unpredictable man. But don’t worry; it’s not,” he said.

Relax I’ve got this, Puti is going to make everything ok. I promise we will take care of America; it’s the most expensive thing we’ve ever bought.”

Kate played Olya Povlatsky, a “typical” Russian woman.

Cheers and laughter broke out when an aerial photograph of the inauguration flashed on the screen showing scant crowds.

“Also, your inauguration was heavy on the god stuff.” Putin chided. “I have never heard you say god so much, and I have tapes of you having sex,” he added.

