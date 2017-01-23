Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Elle Spain

Gwyneth Paltrow Claims About Vaginal Jade Stones a Pile of Goop, Doctors Say

is the queen of alternative health therapies, but this time she may have gone too far. She’s advocating a purported ancient Chinese method to increase orgasms that involves inserting a small smooth stone in the vagina.

Paltrow is known for her natural beauty. The 44-year-old mother of two shows it off in a new photo spread for the January issue of Elle Spain.

She rocks designs by Valentino, Stella McCartney and Calvin Klein among others in front of lensman Xavi Gordo.

But her health and beauty prescriptions, especially when it comes to the sex organ has drawn a fair number of critics.

Gwyneth Paltrow Exudes Natural Beauty (Click Photos to Enlarge!)

In her latest recommendation on her health Web site “Goop,” she recommends inserting a jade egg about the size of a golf ball in your vagina. The trick is to keep there all day or while sleeping.

Among the benefits, the actress claims the practice improves “chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general,” according to an article on the site entitled “Better Sex: Jade Eggs for Your Yoni.”

The eggs supposedly have the “power to cleanse and clear” your body, making them “ideal for detox, too.”

Next to vaginal steaming, another Paltrow remedy to “cleanse your uterus” and “balance female hormone levels,” the rock in the pocket has drawn a fair amount of derision on social media and from gynecologists.

Jen Gunter, a San Francisco obstetrician and gynecologist, called the idea “the biggest load of garbage” since vaginal steaming.

“The claim that they can balance hormones, is quite simply, biologically impossible,” she wrote on her blog. “As for female energy? I’m a gynecologist and I don’t know what that is!?”

“I would like to point out that your pelvic floor muscles are not meant to contract continuously,” Gunter wrote.

“In fact, it is quite difficult to isolate your pelvic floor while walking so many women could actually clench other muscles to keep the egg inside,” she added.

Guther said the practice has health risks as well. The porous jade egg could harbor bacteria and cause an infection or even toxic shock, she wrote.

Leena Nathan, an assistant clinic professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA Health, also criticized the practice.

“There are no studies or evidence to show that jade eggs help with orgasms, vaginal muscle tone or hormonal balance,” she told Fox News. “Jade does not result in hormonal changes even when inserted in the vagina.”

If the jade egg contributes to female empowerment at all, it’s to Paltrow’s bottom line. Paltrow sells the eggs for $60 each and the site is currently sold out.

Debunking Goop’s health claims has become a cottage industry among health professionals. Paltrow would be better off sticking to modeling.

Check out her photos. Fashion editor Inmaculada Jimenez handled styling.