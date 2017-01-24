Most Underrated Actress in Hollywood

Amanda Seyfried Sinful as Bedroom Baby Doll in Vogue Australia (Photos!)

Amanda Seyfried has never been short of sensuality on-screen or off over her modeling and acting career. She shows just how sinful she can be in the February issue of Vogue Australia. Down under must be sizzling because she sure is.

She shows off the latest in silky “baby doll” lingerie from such designers as Prada, Gucci, Dior and Chanel.

Amanda actually began her career as a model at age 11, and made her acting debut at 15 She landed a recurring role in “As the World Turns” and “All My Children.”

She literally grew up in Hollywood and was the actress casting directors turned to when they wanted a sexy seductress.

Amanda Seyfried Sizzles Down Under (Click Photos to Enlarge!)

She scored a break out role in the seminal 2004 coming of age film “Mean Girls” about high school social cliques. But it was the 2008 film “Mamma Mia!” with Meryl Streep that allowed her to showcase her singing, dancing and acting talents.

Seyfried, who may be one of the most underrated actresses in Hollywood, has never shied away from taking chances with her career. She starred in the erotic thriller “Chloe” and 2013 Film “Lovelace,” playing ’70s porn pioneer “Linda Lovelace.”

In between she reprise her singing talent in 2012 film “Les Misérables,” a movie musical with a star-packed cast.

It’s hard to believe Seyfried is now 31 and about to get married to fellow actor Thomas Sadoski.

She’s never chased tabloid attention and wants her wedding to be low key.

“I don’t want to be the center of attention. I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time,” she tells the magazine.

“I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I’ve played a bride a billion times.”

Hopefully, she’ll take some time off. She’ll have four films in the can this year.

In her latest photo spread, she shows she can still stop a lion in its tracks with her sultry feline looks.

She was photographed by Emma Summerton in spring and resort collections. Fashion editor Christine Centenera oversaw styling.

Check out her photos.