FILM

Oscar Winners! How Odds-Makers Are Calling the Academy Awards (See!)

Will La La Land Win All? Don't Bet on It

By , January 25th, 2017

Oscar winners won’t be known until the Academy Awards ceremony, but odds-makers are already setting the line on front runners. (Photo: Getty)

Oscar winners won’t be known until the Academy Awards ceremony but that hasn’t stopped odds makers from laying their bets on the likely winners. While “La La Land” has scored a near historic 14 nominations, don’t expect it to win in every category.

Odds makers are currently laying 3-to-1 odds that it will win best picture, just edging out “Moonlight” at 4-to-1.

Close behind is “Manchester by the Sea” at 5-to-1. But from there, the field fades pretty quickly.

“Arrival” is pegged at 9-to-1, while lion is coming in at 10-to-1. Dark horses include “Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge” at 50-to-1 each. But don’t count out “Hidden Figures,” a popular picture that won critical acclaim.

“La La Land” actress Emma Stone, who already has an Academy Award, is the odds-on favorite to win again at 3-to-one, but odds-makers think her co-star Ryan Gosling will be edged out for Best Actor by Denzel Washington (“Fences”).

Denzel holds a slight edge at 3-to-1, while Gosling comes in at 4-to-1.

Natalie Portman (“Jackie”) and Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”) are both possible contenders for Best Actress, tied at 3-to-1 each.

Surprisingly, 20-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep is only given a 9-to-1 chance of winning.

Casey Affleck, a sentimental favorite for his role in “Manchester by the Sea,” is hanging tough at 7-to-3 odds for Best actor.

Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”) is the closest thing to a shoe-in for Best Director. Odds makers give him a 2-to-1 shot at the award, the best odds among the nominees.

After much criticism last year, the National Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made sure actors of color were well represented among nominees.

Viola Davis (Best Supporting Actress, 13/7), Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor, 3/2), Barry Jenkins (Best Adapted Screenplay, 3/1), Dev Patel (Lion, 4/1) and “Moonligh”t (4/1) are all among the favorites in their categories, according to sportsbettingdime, an online odds-maker.

Check out the chart below.

Odds-Makers Pick Who Will Win 2017 Academy Awards
Best Picture
La La Land: 3/1
Moonlight: 4/1
Manchester by the Sea: 5/1
Arrival: 9/1
Lion: 10/1
Hell or High Water: 11/1
Fences: 12/1
Hidden Figures: 50/1
Hacksaw Ridge: 50/1

Best Director
Damien Chazelle (La La Land): 2/1
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight): 3/1
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea): 4/1
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival): 17/3
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge): 15/1

Best Actress
Emma Stone (La La Land): 2/1
Natalie Portman (Jackie): 3/1
Isabelle Huppert (Elle): 3/1
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins): 9/1
Ruth Negga (Loving): 15/1

Best Actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea): 7/3
Denzel Washington (Fences): 3/1
Ryan Gosling (La La Land): 4/1
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge): 17/3
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic): 9/1

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis (Fences): 13/7
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea): 3/1
Naomie Harris (Moonlight): 4/1
Nicole Kidman (Lion): 17/3
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures): 19/1

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight): 3/2
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water): 4/1
Dev Patel (Lion): 4/1
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea): 17/3
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals): 20/1

Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight): 13/7
Eric Heisserer (Arrival): 3/1

August Wilson (Fences): 4/1
Luke Davies (Lion): 9/1
Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures): 9/1

Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea): 2/1
Damien Chazelle (La La Land): 3/1
Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water): 5/1
Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster): 17/3
Mike Mills (20th Century Women): 19/1

Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren (La La Land): 2/1
James Laxton (Moonlight): 3/1
Bradford Young (Arrival): 4/1
Rodrigo Prieto (Silence): 5/1
Greig Fraser (Lion): 19/1

Best Song
City of Stars (La La Land): 13/7
How Far I’ll Go (Moana): 3/1
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) (La La Land): 4/1
Can’t Stop the Feeling (Trolls): 17/3
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story): 19/1

Best Animated Feature
Zootopia: 3/2
Kubo and the Two Strings: 2/1
Moana: 4/1
The Red Turtle: 19/1
My Life as a Zucchini: 60/1

Best Documentary
O.J.: Made in America: 2/1
13th: 2/1
I Am Not Your Negro: 3/1
Life, Animated: 17/3
Fire at Sea: 17/3

Best Foreign Film
Toni Erdmann: 3/2
The Salesman: 3/1
A Man Called Ove: 4/1
Land of Mine: 9/1
Tanna: 19/1




January 25th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , , | Category: FILM
