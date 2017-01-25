Will La La Land Win All? Don't Bet on It

Oscar Winners! How Odds-Makers Are Calling the Academy Awards (See!)

winners won’t be known until theceremony but that hasn’t stopped odds makers from laying their bets on the likely winners. While “La La Land” has scored a near historic 14 nominations, don’t expect it to win in every category.

Odds makers are currently laying 3-to-1 odds that it will win best picture, just edging out “Moonlight” at 4-to-1.

Close behind is “Manchester by the Sea” at 5-to-1. But from there, the field fades pretty quickly.

“Arrival” is pegged at 9-to-1, while lion is coming in at 10-to-1. Dark horses include “Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge” at 50-to-1 each. But don’t count out “Hidden Figures,” a popular picture that won critical acclaim.

“La La Land” actress Emma Stone, who already has an Academy Award, is the odds-on favorite to win again at 3-to-one, but odds-makers think her co-star Ryan Gosling will be edged out for Best Actor by Denzel Washington (“Fences”).

Denzel holds a slight edge at 3-to-1, while Gosling comes in at 4-to-1.

Natalie Portman (“Jackie”) and Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”) are both possible contenders for Best Actress, tied at 3-to-1 each.

Surprisingly, 20-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep is only given a 9-to-1 chance of winning.

Casey Affleck, a sentimental favorite for his role in “Manchester by the Sea,” is hanging tough at 7-to-3 odds for Best actor.

Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”) is the closest thing to a shoe-in for Best Director. Odds makers give him a 2-to-1 shot at the award, the best odds among the nominees.

After much criticism last year, the National Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made sure actors of color were well represented among nominees.

Viola Davis (Best Supporting Actress, 13/7), Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor, 3/2), Barry Jenkins (Best Adapted Screenplay, 3/1), Dev Patel (Lion, 4/1) and “Moonligh”t (4/1) are all among the favorites in their categories, according to sportsbettingdime, an online odds-maker.

Check out the chart below.