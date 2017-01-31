First Rookie Named to Pose in This Year's Mag

Kelly Gale's Exotic Looks Will Grace Sports Illustrated Swim Issue (Photos!)

Kelly Gale possesses the kind of exotic beauty that has made her an in-demand model every since she hit the runway as a 17-year-old for Chanel in 2012. Since then, she’s scored one first after another, including being named the first rookie for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The Indian-Australian fashion model (by way of Sweden) was named today (Jan. 30) to the popular issue’s rookie class.

Gale, 21, is probably best known for her appearances in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Her first was in 2013 as an 18-year-old. Two years ago, she returned to the catwalk again for the fashion brand and made her third appearance last year.

Kelly Gale Exudes Exotic Beauty

(Click Photos to Enlarge!)



In between, the willowy, 5-foot, 10-inch model has walked for such noted brands as Azzedine Alaia, Monique Lhuillier, Tommy Hilfiger, Narciso Rodriguez, Badgley Mischka, Ralph Lauren, Reem Acra, Tom Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano and others.

Kelly is totally comfortable in her own skin. She was the Sept. cover girl for Playboy magazine.

She owes her looks to her mother, who is from India and father, who was born and raised in Australia. Kelly grew up in Sweden. She was discovered by a modeling agent at a coffee shop in Gothenburg, a seaport city on Sweden’s west coast.

She was naturally talented athletically growing up and excelled at soccer and tennis. When he modeling career began to take off, she suffered a fair amount of bullying in school, according to her bio.

She lives in New York City now with her boyfriend Johannes Jarl, who also hails from Gothenburg.

Check out her stunning photos.