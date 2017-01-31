Causes Chaos, Protests, Worldwide Scorn

Donald Trump Gets Thumped by Late Night Hosts Over Muslim Ban (see!)

may have America up in arms over his Muslim ban, but late night comedians are having a hilarious time poking fun at the bumbling incompetence of his administration. One thing’s certain about his presidency, he’ll keep the nation laughing.

Almost as soon as Trump’s sweeping executive order banning Muslim refugees in seven Arab countries had been issued, federal judges in states across the country blocked several of its key provisions.

What followed was a slap-stick comedy as protesters mobbed airports, government officials scrambled to figure out how to implement it and thousands of immigrants, even with valid visas and green cards were stranded.

The administration came off as bumbling and inept after it was revealed that the White House failed to vet the policy or run it by the agencies that would be enforcing it.

Meanwhile, head’s of state around the world, lawmakers on Capitol Hill and Trump’s own State Department lambasted the order.

Trump had to fire his acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, because she ordered her lawyers not to defend the ban in court.

Then he had to fire the head of the U.S. Customs Office for the same reason.

Could it get any worse?

“This is the first show of the Trump administration,” said Colbert to howls from the audience. “Do you ever regret going on vacation?” he asked.

“‘Take the week off,’ they said. ‘America will still be here when you get back,’ they said. How much can he do in a week?”

But it didn’t stop there.

Seth Meyers couldn’t help but riff on Trump’s ban, which he featured on his regular segment, “A Closer Look.”

Check out the videos below.