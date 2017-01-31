Hits Home as Statement on Trump Muslim Ban

Budweiser Super Bowl Ad Reminds Us We Are Nation of Immigrants (see!)

known as America’s beer, plans to deliver a moving message during this week’s Super Bowl. It has special relevance now that the nation is divided overcontroversial ban on all Muslims entering the United States from seven Arab nations.

Ironically, the brand, founded in 1857 by Adolphus Busch and Eberhard Anheuser, is now owned by AB InBev, a Netherlands conglomerate with headquarters in Leuven, Belgium.

Be that as it may, the 60-second spot traces Busch’s journey from his native Germany to the United States. And, surprisingly, it pulls few punches.

The ad shows Busch making the perilous sea journey and landing in America with a flood of other immigrants.

Just off the boat, he’s confronted in the street by a hooligan who shouts, “You are not wanted here. Go back home.”

In fact, successive waves of 19th century immigrants–whether they were German, Irish, Italian, Jews or Poles–faced they same types of discrimination that Muslims in the United States are facing under Trump.

The commercial is supposed to be an ultimately uplifting story about the struggle, perseverance and ultimately realizing your dreams, according to the company.

“This commercial shows the start of Budweiser’s journey, and while it is set in the 1800’s, it’s a story we believe will resonate with today’s entrepreneurial generation — those who continue strive for their dreams,” said Anheuser-Busch InBev Vice President Ricardo Marques in a statement.

Yeah, maybe.

advertisement





But the ad will more likely hit much closer to home as a statement in support for rational immigration policies.

The nation and much of the world has been in turmoil since Trump signed a confusing and poorly worded executive order imposing a ban on citizens from seven Arab countries for up to 90-days. Or in the case of Syria, indefinitely.

Federal judges across the country immediately blocked key provisions of the measure after determining in preliminary hearings that they were likely unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, protests broke out at airports across the country where refugees and immigrants were being detained.

The order also drew a strong rebuke from world leaders, including U.S. allies and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.

The commercial ends with on an upbeat note and a plug for the company. Adolphus and Eberhard knock back a beer.

Maybe that’s something everyone should do right now.

The commerical will air this weekend when the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl LI.

Check it out below.