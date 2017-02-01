Busted for Violating Court Order to Avoid Her

Bethenny Frankel Woes: Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Accused of Stalking Her

, the “Real Housewives of New York” reality TV star, can’t seem to shake the drama in her life, real or imagined. Now her ex-husbandis the problem. He’s allegedly stalking her.

Hoppy, 46, was picked up in Manhattan last week and charged after sending Frankel “hundreds” of harassing emails and Facebook messages.

Couldn’t she have just blocked him?

It may not have mattered.

Frankel called police after Hoppy allegedly confronted her at their child’s school on Greenwich St. and reportedly threatened her.

“I’m going to destroy you. You’ve been warned. You can get all the lawyers you want,” Hoppy allegedly said, according to police.

“It was all unwanted contact,” a police source told The New York Daily News.

Hoppy may be in deep shit because he’s been under a court order to avoid contacting her since Nov. 22.

The couple married in 2010 and split in 2012. The divorce was beyond bitter. The final papers were only signed last year.

The biggest sticking point, not child custody over daughter Bryn, but a fight over the couple’s Manhattan condo. Only Manhattanites would get that.

The divorce was finally settled out of court and the agreement was sealed.

Frankel blamed her lawyer, Jaime Andrew Schreck, for the dispute. She claimed he mishandled a trust she set up in 2011 that was supposed to make her the sole owner of their condo.

Instead, the trust lists Frankel and Hoppy as trustees and beneficiaries, according to Frankel’s new lawyer.

Whether Frankel’s latest run-in with Hoppy will be worked into the script of Bravo’s reality show remains to be seen.