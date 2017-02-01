Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
CELEBRITIES

Bethenny Frankel Woes: Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Accused of Stalking Her

Busted for Violating Court Order to Avoid Her

By , February 1st, 2017

Bethenny Frankel Real Housewives of NYC

Real New York housewife Bethenny Frankel is fighting again with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. She can’t seem to escape the drama that her show thrives on. (Photo: Getty)

Bethenny Frankel, the “Real Housewives of New York” reality TV star, can’t seem to shake the drama in her life, real or imagined. Now her ex-husband Jason Hoppy is the problem. He’s allegedly stalking her.

Hoppy, 46, was picked up in Manhattan last week and charged after sending Frankel “hundreds” of harassing emails and Facebook messages.

Couldn’t she have just blocked him?

It may not have mattered.

Frankel called police after Hoppy allegedly confronted her at their child’s school on Greenwich St. and reportedly threatened her.

“I’m going to destroy you. You’ve been warned. You can get all the lawyers you want,” Hoppy allegedly said, according to police.

“It was all unwanted contact,” a police source told The New York Daily News.

Hoppy may be in deep shit because he’s been under a court order to avoid contacting her since Nov. 22.

advertisement

The couple married in 2010 and split in 2012. The divorce was beyond bitter. The final papers were only signed last year.

The biggest sticking point, not child custody over daughter Bryn, but a fight over the couple’s Manhattan condo. Only Manhattanites would get that.

The divorce was finally settled out of court and the agreement was sealed.

Frankel blamed her lawyer, Jaime Andrew Schreck, for the dispute. She claimed he mishandled a trust she set up in 2011 that was supposed to make her the sole owner of their condo.

Instead, the trust lists Frankel and Hoppy as trustees and beneficiaries, according to Frankel’s new lawyer.

Whether Frankel’s latest run-in with Hoppy will be worked into the script of Bravo’s reality show remains to be seen.

mpg-ad-2




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Khloe Kardashian Exercises Amid Anorexia Rumors, 40 Lb Weight Loss Kim Kardashian Rocks Tiny Waist After 70 Pound Atkins Diet Weight Loss Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth Soars: Video Game Earned $45M Says Forbes Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Cellulite Free Butt: Weight Loss Diet Tips
February 1st, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES, REALITY TV

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3