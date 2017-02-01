Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
COMEDY

Jon Stewart Scares Stephen Colbert Straight on Trump Executive Orders

New Measure Tells China Send Us Your Wall

By , February 1st, 2017

Jon Stewart made a rare appearance on the Stephen Colbert show last night to dissect President Trump’s recent spate of executive orders. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Jon Stewart dropped by Stephen Colbert’s show last night to provide his unique perspective on President Trump’s flurry of executive orders on everything from the Mexican wall to an immigration ban. “It has been 11 days, Stephen. Eleven fu*king days,” he exclaimed.

He’s got that right.

Trump apparently wanted to give the impression that his administration is hitting the ground running. So he dashed off 20 executive orders during his first 10 days in office, even thought many were haphazard, not to mention unconstitutional.

Parts of his Muslim immigration ban were immediately blocked by federal judges in several states. The order was also widely condemned as un-American, both in the United States and around the world.

Stewart shared their concern and revealed Trump’s next orders. Not for real, of course, but who knows?

advertisement

“To secure our border, China shall immediately and without hesitation send us their wall. Done. Boom.” Stewart read from a proclamation.

“When the wall arrives at the southern border, we shut the lights, we pretend we’re not home. It’s C.O.D., Mexico has to pay for it. Boom — they pay for it. Done.”

Stewart even riffed on Trump’s hair and the odd way he wears his neckties well below his waist.

“I thought this is how men dress now. The president sets men’s fashion. I saw the inauguration and this is how men dress now–super long tie and dead animal on head,” he said.

Check out the video below.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest in comedy news.


mpg-ad-2




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Trump’s New Conspiracy: Late Night Comics Out to Get Him, Too! (video) Jon Stewart Has Last Word on Donald Trump, Fox Talking Heads (watch!) Stephen Colbert Goes Deep Off Grid to Find Jon Stewart for Late Show (see!) Donald Trump vs. Stephen Colbert Over Wacky Right Wing Quotes (see!)
February 1st, 2017 | Tags: , , , | Category: COMEDY

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3