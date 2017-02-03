Rock Royalty Reps Spring 2017 Campaign

Frances Bean Cobain Scores Fashion Breakout With Marc Jacobs (see!)

, a member of rock royalty as the daughter ofand the late, may have finally found a calling. She scores a major fashion breakthrough as the new muse forspring 2017 campaign.

Before now, Cobain was best known for her tempestuous relationship with her mother, who founded the rock group Hole.

Even her birth was steeped in controversy following reports her mother used heroin during her pregnancy. Love says the reports were untrue.

Even, so Frances has grown up in the spotlight. She gave her first interview as a 13-year-old to Teen Vogue where she discussed her personal style and her parents.

The 24-year-old has basically been a rebel without a cause since her father died in 1994. She dabbled in art, but fashion may be her ultimate calling.

In her Marc Jacobs photo shot, she exudes a grunge look in babydoll dresses and sandals in what can only be called “street style.”

“I’m representing what a general, standard, average human girl would look like wearing these clothes. I think that’s why Marc picked me for this,” she says on the brand’s Web site.

Jacobs said he was inspired by people like Cobain because their “honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries.”

Kurt Cobain formed the band Nirvana with Krist Novoselic in 1987 and launched what became known as grunge rock or the Seattle sound.

Nirvana marked the end of the dance and disco music era that dominated the early 1980s. The band was hailed as the voice of Generation X, and scored major successes with three albums.

But during the last years of his life, Cobain struggled with heroin addiction, chronic health problems and depression.

Frances has gone a long way since then to establish her own identity.

