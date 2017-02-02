Violates First Amendment, Lawsuit States

New York Joins Lawsuit to Block Trump Muslim Ban in the United States

New York has join a federal lawsuit seeking to declareMuslim ban unconstitutional. Trump caused chaos across the country with the order, sparking protest and legal challenges in at least three states.

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, today (Feb. 2) filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

It charges that the intent of Trump’s executive order is to discriminate against Muslims.

The order is detrimental to “the economic welfare, health, and well-being of its citizenry; and the interests of New York’s employers, hospitals, and educational institutions,” according to the suit.

Trump caused chaos across the country with the order, not only because of its sweeping ban against citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, but also because of the way it was implemented.

Thousands of people were detained at airports, even those with legal authorization to enter the country, while customs and homeland security agents tried to figure out how to implement the order.

Federal judges in at least three states–Washington, Virginia and New York–ordered a temporary halt to the enforcement of provisions in the order on the grounds that they were likely unconstitutional.

“Our proposed complaint describes how President Trump’s executive order is not only unconstitutional and fundamentally un-American, but also how it does profound harm to our families, our economy, and our educational and health care institutions,” said Schneiderman said in a statement.

“President Trump’s intent to discriminate against Muslims is clear. We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to fight this discriminatory ban and protect all those caught in the crossfire of its chaotic implementation.”