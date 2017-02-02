Poses Semi-Nude in Series of Photos

Beyonce Turns Twins Pregnancy into Sensual Performance Art (17 Photos!)

knows how to share her latest pregnancy with fans. She released a series of stunning, sensual photos of herself, many semi-nude, in a performance art piece that heralded motherhood and the wonders of nature and the birth process.

She titled the photo series, posted on her Web site, “I have three hearts.”

The singer, who is up for nine awards at the 2017 Grammys, announced her pregnancy yesterday (Feb. 1) with a photo posted on social media.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyoncé and husband Jay Z said in a joint statement.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

She posted the new photos today along with a poem by Somali-British poet Warsan Shire, which appears to have provided the inspiration for her photo spread.

“venus has flooded me,

second planet from the sun,

i wake up on her foamy shore,”

she wants to take me to meet my children.

i’ve done this before i’m still nervous.”

The 28-year-old London-based poet worked with Beyoncé on her Lemonade album.

In the photo spread, Beyoncé poses nude with her hands and arms strategically placed to cover her private parts.

In a surreal set of images, Beyoncé is photographed under water.

The couple’s five year old daughter, Blue Ivy, also makes an appearance in photos. In one she kisses her mother’s belly.

