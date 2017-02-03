Talks About Fear Doing SNL on Tonight Show

Kristen Stewart Finally Stops Wussing Out: Hosting Saturday Night Live (see!)

, the once elusive star is about to make her debut on live television. She’s hosting this week’s Saturday Night Live, four years after the “Twilight” movie series made her famous. She talked being a “wuss” on the “Tonight Show.”

It will be interesting to see how the 26-year-old actress handles live skits.

She has a hard time speaking in complete sentences during interviews and often mispronounces works or butchers their meaning.

Of course, the skits are scripted and rehearsed, but anything can happen when it’s performed live on the sketch comedy show.

Stewart, for one, is looking at her debut with some trepidation.

She told The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon she’s been mulling over doing the show for six years.

advertisement





“For six years, I’ve just been being a total wuss about it and then I finally was like, at some point, you just have to bite the bullet, you know?” Stewart said.

“And just fail. It will make you stronger, man,” she added in an oblique reference to her new-found sexuality.

So far rehearsals seemed to go well. “It’s been really, really fun,” she added.

She let it all hang out wearing black hot pants and a see-through vest over a black bra.

Check out the videos below.