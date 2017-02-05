Kristen Stewart, Kate McKinnon Lend a Hand

Melissa McCarthy Eviscerates Trump Mouthpiece Sean Spicer on SNL (see!)

has found a steady job. She slices and dicesmouthpieceon “Saturday Night Live.” The hilarious skit rivalsDonald Trump.

Spicer is the combative White House spokesman who handles the president’s daily media briefing, which is theater in itself.

But McCarthy takes her parody to a whole new level, playing off Spicer’s testiness and penchant for mangling words, not to mention the facts.

She opens the briefing by apologizing–to himself–on behalf of the press corps. Then, she/he promptly rejects the good will gesture.

“I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks, and that apology is not accepted!” Spicer shouted

Kate McKinnon makes an appearance as Trump’s clueless Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

She’s Trump’s play-for pay billionaire heiress who bought her job with millions of dollars in Republican campaign contributions.

McKinnon’s Devos is just as clueless as ever.

Kristen Stewart plays an earnest reporter, who gets “Glenned.”

