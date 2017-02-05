Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
COMEDY

Melissa McCarthy Eviscerates Trump Mouthpiece Sean Spicer on SNL (see!)

Kristen Stewart, Kate McKinnon Lend a Hand

By , February 5th, 2017

Melissa McCarthy does a devastating impression of Donald Trump mouthpiece Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Melissa McCarthy has found a steady job. She slices and dices Donald Trump mouthpiece Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.” The hilarious skit rivals Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

Spicer is the combative White House spokesman who handles the president’s daily media briefing, which is theater in itself.

But McCarthy takes her parody to a whole new level, playing off Spicer’s testiness and penchant for mangling words, not to mention the facts.

She opens the briefing by apologizing–to himself–on behalf of the press corps. Then, she/he promptly rejects the good will gesture.

“I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks, and that apology is not accepted!” Spicer shouted

Kate McKinnon makes an appearance as Trump’s clueless Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

She’s Trump’s play-for pay billionaire heiress who bought her job with millions of dollars in Republican campaign contributions.

McKinnon’s Devos is just as clueless as ever.

Kristen Stewart plays an earnest reporter, who gets “Glenned.”

Check out the clip below.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest election coverage.





EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Kristen Stewart Flaunts Newfound Sexuality in Steamy SNL Skit (See!) SNL Riles Donald Trump, Earning New Nickname, ‘President Annoyed’ (See!) Larry David Gives SNL Political Punch With Bernie Sanders Skits (watch!) GOP Presidential Candidates Get Down with Funky Selves on SNL (watch!)
February 5th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , | Category: COMEDY

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3